Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook announces curbs on internal debate of political issues

"We're updating our employee policies and work tools to ensure our culture remains respectful and inclusive." Osborne said the new rules would apply to employee discussions of how executives handle politically sensitive content on Facebook's platforms, which was the subject of intense internal debates this summer.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 03:48 IST
Facebook announces curbs on internal debate of political issues

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it would update its internal discussion policies to impose restrictions on employees' ability to debate social and political issues. A company spokesman said Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg outlined his plans for the curbs to employees on Thursday, with details of the new rules to be announced next week.

"What we've heard from our employees is that they want the option to join debates on social and political issues rather than see them unexpectedly in their work feed," spokesman Joe Osborne said in a statement. "We're updating our employee policies and work tools to ensure our culture remains respectful and inclusive."

Osborne said the new rules would apply to employee discussions of how executives handle politically sensitive content on Facebook's platforms, which was the subject of intense internal debates this summer. He said Facebook aimed to ensure that debate of those decisions could still take place in "appropriate channels," without clogging up other work-related discussions.

The company was also strengthening its harassment policy to keep conversation respectful and protect underrepresented employees, he said. Google likewise this week said it would expand use of moderation on internal message boards, citing "tough global conversations," CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/16/google-content-moderation-internal-message-boards-memegen.html on Wednesday.

Like other tech companies, Facebook prides itself on fostering open debate inside the company, while taking a hard line against public disclosure of those conversations. Conversation flows freely on Workplace, an internal social network that resembles Facebook's namesake platform, and Zuckerberg opens himself to employee questions at a weekly Q&A.

But as staffers have become increasingly vocal about their disagreements with Zuckerberg, statements posted on Workplace have leaked to the press and become a headache for the company. Discussions grew especially heated after June, when Zuckerberg decided not to take action against a post by U.S. President Donald Trump that used a phrase associated with segregation and police brutality.

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Wallabies appoint England's Parling as forwards coach

Australias new coach Dave Rennie has appointed former England lock Geoff Parling as his forwards coach for his first season in charge, Rugby Australia said on Friday. Parling played 29 tests for his country and another three for the British...

Major Canadian province clamps down on parties to fight coronavirus spread

Canadas most populous province will clamp down on social gatherings to prevent reckless careless people from spreading the coronavirus at illegal parties, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday. His warning came as the nations top medic...

Toppling of conquistador statue in Colombia triggers debate over history, legacy

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The toppling of a statue of a Spanish conqueror by indigenous people in Colombia this week has opened up debate over how the historic arrival and rule by Western Europeans an...

Centre neglecting Telangana on GST dues: TRS MP

Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS MP Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta on Thursday alleged that the central government was neglecting Telangana on GST dues. Speaking to ANI, Venkatesh said that Telangana was supposed to get Rs 9,000 crores from the Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020