Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

The upcoming Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be priced starting at Rs 16,999, according to an accidental leak from Flipkart. A twitter user (@TaranChopra3) shared a screenshot of the Flipkart ad appearing on the Google Search results for the Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

As seen in the image, the Flipkart ad has the caption "New Narzo 20 Pro, from Rs 16,999 | India's fastest 65W Charge". Recent leaks have also revealed the 65W fast-charging capability on the Narzo 20 Pro.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: Specs

Earlier this week, popular tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared the detailed specification chart for the Narzo 20 Pro on Twitter, according to which, the phone will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 2.400 x 1,080-pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the side.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. The phone will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging technology.

Further, the quad-camera setup at the back that will incorporate a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens. On the front, it will feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a tiny punch-hole at the top left corner of the display.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be launched in two shades- White Knight and Black Ninja and in two memory configurations- 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB.

The Narzo 20 Series will be launched on September 21 at 12:30 PM along with the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 OS.