Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

As seen in the image, the Flipkart ad has the caption "New Narzo 20 Pro, from Rs 16,999 | India's fastest 65W Charge". Recent leaks have also revealed the 65W fast-charging capability on the Narzo 20 Pro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:19 IST
Image Credit: Realme

The upcoming Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be priced starting at Rs 16,999, according to an accidental leak from Flipkart. A twitter user (@TaranChopra3) shared a screenshot of the Flipkart ad appearing on the Google Search results for the Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: Specs

Earlier this week, popular tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared the detailed specification chart for the Narzo 20 Pro on Twitter, according to which, the phone will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 2.400 x 1,080-pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the side.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. The phone will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging technology.

Further, the quad-camera setup at the back that will incorporate a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens. On the front, it will feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a tiny punch-hole at the top left corner of the display.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be launched in two shades- White Knight and Black Ninja and in two memory configurations- 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB.

The Narzo 20 Series will be launched on September 21 at 12:30 PM along with the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 OS.

