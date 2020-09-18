Left Menu
OnePlus 8T tipped to launch on October 14

As per recent leaks, the upcoming OnePlus 8T is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor.

Updated: 18-09-2020 19:31 IST
Image Credit: Pricebaba/OnLeaks

OnePlus is tipped to launch its new flagship, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14. This information comes courtesy of Mysmartprice in collaboration with popular leaker Ishan Agarwal who further added that there might be last-minute changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions.

OnePlus 8T: Specs

The upcoming OnePlus 8T is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor.

The device could run Android-11 based OxygenOS 11 out of the box and is said to come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus 8T will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge support.

For photography, you may get an L-shaped quad-camera module comprising a 48-megapixel primary shooter a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The punch hole design at the top-left corner of the display will house a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The OnePlus 8T is tipped to come in two memory configurations- 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

