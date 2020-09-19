Left Menu
Facebook to open its second office in Africa; to support Sub-Saharan region

The office in Lagos is part of Facebook's ongoing investments in Africa and will be home to several teams across its business including Sales, Partnerships, Policy and Communications. It will also be key in helping to expand the company's client services across the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 19-09-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 09:02 IST
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image Credit: Flickr

Facebook on Friday announced its plans to open a new office in Lagos, Nigeria which is expected to become operational in the second half of 2021. The new Lagos office will be the first office on the continent with a team of engineers and will support the Sub-Saharan region.

This comes five years after Facebook opened its first office on the continent in Johannesburg, South Africa and the 2019 opening of the Small Business Group (SBG) Operations Centre in Lagos.

"The opening of our new office in Lagos, Nigeria presents new and exciting opportunities in digital innovations to be developed from the continent and taken to the rest of the world," said Ime Archibong, Facebook's Head of New Product Experimentation.

"All across Africa we're seeing immense talent in the tech ecosystem, and I'm proud that with the upcoming opening of our new office, we'll be building products for the future of Africa, and the rest of the world, with Africans at the helm. We look forward to contributing further to the African tech ecosystem."

The office in Lagos is part of Facebook's ongoing investments in Africa and will be home to several teams across its business including Sales, Partnerships, Policy and Communications. It will also be key in helping to expand the company's client services across the continent.

Facebook says it has made a number of investments across the continent to support the tech ecosystem, provide reliable connectivity infrastructures and help businesses grow locally, regionally and globally.

