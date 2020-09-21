Samsung's personal care robot GEMS Hip gets ISO 13482 safety certification

Samsung Electronics on Monday announced that its assistive personal care robot GEMS (Gait Enhancing and Motivating System) Hip has received the ISO 13482 safety and product quality certification.

Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the ISO 13482 is a globally recognized standard to ensure safety in the use of mobile servant robots, physical assistant robots, and person carrier robots.

Commenting on the achievement, Sungchul Kang, Senior Vice President and Head of Robot Center at Samsung Research said, "The acquisition of this international certification of safety is an important milestone for us. The certification will allow us to bring robots closer to our daily lives and enhance their accessibility and utility. We will utilize this momentum to further drive our commitment to robotics research."

According to Samsung, GEMS Hip can reduce 24 percent of the metabolic cost of walking when appropriate torque, in accordance with the wearer's motion, is applied to both hip joints. It also accelerates the speed by 14 percent.

Samsung said it is the first company in Korea to obtain this international certification which will help it further enhance the accessibility and utility of robots. In addition to ISO 13482, the South Korean technology giant has also acquired ISO 13849 (Safety of machinery – Safety-related parts of control systems) certification for GEMS Hip's safety feature.

"To expand the usage of service robots, it is of utmost importance to ensure the safety of the products. We believe that the efforts to meet the strict global standardization criteria, shown through this achievement, will help further develop the field of personal care robotics," said President Jeon-il Moon of the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA).