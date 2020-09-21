September 2020 update rolling out to Realme XT, Realme X, Realme X2

The Realme XT, Realme X and Realme X2 have started receiving a new update for the month of September. The new OTA update is being rolled out in stages and if no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will take place in upcoming days.

The update is arriving with UI version RMX1992EX_11.C.12 / RMX1992AEX_11.C.12 for the Realme X2, RMX1901EX_11.C.06 for the Realme X and version RMX1921EX_11.C.07 for the Realme XT. It brings the September security patch, bug fixes and a host of new features including DC dimming, OTG Switch, Deep Cleanup, Soloop app, auto-scrolling, to name a few.

Here's the complete changelog for all the three devices:

Realme X2: Changelog

Security

Android Security Patch: August and September 2020

realme Lab

Added Super nighttime standby feature

Added DC dimming feature: Formerly known as Low-brightness flicker-free eye

Applications

Added Soloop app

Settings

Added Deep cleanup feature in Process Manager

Added return button in the screenshot preview interface

Added long press to copy IMEI in the status information interface

Added automatic download option for app updates when connected to Wi-Fi

Added time display options for the status bar

Added shortcuts at the bottom of Settings

Added Multi-user feature

Added Super Power Saving Mode

Added Icon Pull-down gesture feature in launcher settings

Added auto scroll feature in scrolling screenshot

Optimized the logic of connection in the WLAN setting interface

Status Bar

Added OTG Switch toggle to the notification panel

Added independent Switch toggles of focus mode

Optimized viewing for system update prompt pop-up window

Optimized "Mute-Bell-Vibrate" icon state

Fixed the probabilistic notification fail to redirect the issue

Lock screen

Fixed font display issue of charging animation

Fixed the probabilistic flickering issue while waking the screen

Camera

Fixed the probabilistic camera shake issue in some scenarios

System

Added the feature of long-press the icon to uninstall the app in the drawer mode

Added sweeping effect for the icon of newly installed App

Fixed the probabilistic issue that icons are not displayed and cannot slide in some scenarios

Fixed the probabilistic lagging issue while calling up the recent apps

Realme XT and Realme X: Changelog

Security

Android Security Patch: September 2020

realme Lab

Added Super nighttime standby feature and improved standby performance

Added DC dimming feature: Formerly known as Low-brightness flicker-free eye comfort

Applications

Added soloop

Settings

Added default audio recording device options (not for Realme X2)

Added Deep Cleanup feature and improved background cleaning ability

Added a return button in screenshot preview

Added long-press to copy IMEI in the status information interface

Added automatic download option for app updates when connected to Wi-Fi

Added time display options for the status bar

Added shortcuts at the bottom of security settings

Added shortcuts at the bottom of other settings

Optimized the experience in Wi-Fi settings

Status bar

Added the OTG switch toggle

Optimized the pop-up window for system updates notification

Optimized "Mute-Bell-Vibrate" icon state

Screenshot

Added auto-scrolling feature in scrolling screenshot

Fixed the probabilistic issue in scrolling screenshot

System