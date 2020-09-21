Left Menu
September 2020 update rolling out to Realme XT, Realme X, Realme X2

The update is arriving with UI version RMX1992EX_11.C.12 / RMX1992AEX_11.C.12 for the Realme X2, RMX1901EX_11.C.06 for the Realme X and version RMX1921EX_11.C.07 for the Realme XT. It brings the September security patch, bug fixes and a host of new features including DC dimming, OTG Switch, Deep Cleanup, Soloop app, auto-scrolling, to name a few.

Realme X2.

The Realme XT, Realme X and Realme X2 have started receiving a new update for the month of September. The new OTA update is being rolled out in stages and if no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will take place in upcoming days.

The update is arriving with UI version RMX1992EX_11.C.12 / RMX1992AEX_11.C.12 for the Realme X2, RMX1901EX_11.C.06 for the Realme X and version RMX1921EX_11.C.07 for the Realme XT. It brings the September security patch, bug fixes and a host of new features including DC dimming, OTG Switch, Deep Cleanup, Soloop app, auto-scrolling, to name a few.

Here's the complete changelog for all the three devices:

Realme X2: Changelog

Security

  • Android Security Patch: August and September 2020

realme Lab

  • Added Super nighttime standby feature
  • Added DC dimming feature: Formerly known as Low-brightness flicker-free eye

Applications

  • Added Soloop app

Settings

  • Added Deep cleanup feature in Process Manager
  • Added return button in the screenshot preview interface
  • Added long press to copy IMEI in the status information interface
  • Added automatic download option for app updates when connected to Wi-Fi
  • Added time display options for the status bar
  • Added shortcuts at the bottom of Settings
  • Added Multi-user feature
  • Added Super Power Saving Mode
  • Added Icon Pull-down gesture feature in launcher settings
  • Added auto scroll feature in scrolling screenshot
  • Optimized the logic of connection in the WLAN setting interface

Status Bar

  • Added OTG Switch toggle to the notification panel
  • Added independent Switch toggles of focus mode
  • Optimized viewing for system update prompt pop-up window
  • Optimized "Mute-Bell-Vibrate" icon state
  • Fixed the probabilistic notification fail to redirect the issue

Lock screen

  • Fixed font display issue of charging animation
  • Fixed the probabilistic flickering issue while waking the screen

Camera

  • Fixed the probabilistic camera shake issue in some scenarios

System

  • Added the feature of long-press the icon to uninstall the app in the drawer mode
  • Added sweeping effect for the icon of newly installed App
  • Fixed the probabilistic issue that icons are not displayed and cannot slide in some scenarios
  • Fixed the probabilistic lagging issue while calling up the recent apps

Realme XT and Realme X: Changelog

Security

  • Android Security Patch: September 2020

realme Lab

  • Added Super nighttime standby feature and improved standby performance
  • Added DC dimming feature: Formerly known as Low-brightness flicker-free eye comfort

Applications

  • Added soloop

Settings

  • Added default audio recording device options (not for Realme X2)
  • Added Deep Cleanup feature and improved background cleaning ability
  • Added a return button in screenshot preview
  • Added long-press to copy IMEI in the status information interface
  • Added automatic download option for app updates when connected to Wi-Fi
  • Added time display options for the status bar
  • Added shortcuts at the bottom of security settings
  • Added shortcuts at the bottom of other settings
  • Optimized the experience in Wi-Fi settings

Status bar

  • Added the OTG switch toggle
  • Optimized the pop-up window for system updates notification
  • Optimized "Mute-Bell-Vibrate" icon state

Screenshot

  • Added auto-scrolling feature in scrolling screenshot
  • Fixed the probabilistic issue in scrolling screenshot

System

  • Added the feature of long-press the icon to uninstall the app in the drawer mode
  • Fixed the font size issue of charging animation
  • Fixed the probabilistic stalling issue while using the front camera in SLO-MO mode
  • Fixed the issue that the fingerprint names are set to default when restarting the system in Multi-User mode
  • Fixed the crashing issue of the search field in the app list

