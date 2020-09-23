Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vanessa Bryant sues sheriff's office over crash photos

USA Today reported that social media users have cautioned Vanessa Bryant that photos of the remains of her late husband and daughter exist online. "Mrs. Bryant's fear has been exacerbated by the fact that, despite knowing about the photos within days of the crash, Sheriff Villanueva took none of the steps that a reasonable supervisor (let alone a highly-trained professional investigator) would take to prevent dissemination of harmful photos ...

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-09-2020 01:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 01:07 IST
Vanessa Bryant sues sheriff's office over crash photos
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vanessa Bryant has sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, contending deputies shared photos of the helicopter crash in which her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and their teenage daughter died in January. The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old Gianna Bryant and seven others were killed Jan. 26 when the helicopter they were riding in crashed in Calabasas, Calif., en route to a youth basketball tournament. In May, Vanessa Bryant filed a claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, against the department. In the claim, Vanessa Bryant contended that Sheriff Alex Villanueva "personally assured her" that the family's privacy would be protected as it related to the crash site.

"In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff's deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches," according to the claim. "As the department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes." In the lawsuit, Vanessa Bryant alleges that one of the deputes shared the crash-site photos with a woman at a bar in suburban Norwalk. After a bartender reported what he witnessed to the sheriff's department, Villanueva went to the sheriff's substation that handled the crash and told the deputies they wouldn't be disciplined if they deleted the photos, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

It was only after the Times reported the existence of the photos earlier this year that the department acknowledged an investigation, Vanessa Bryant's original claim said. USA Today reported that social media users have cautioned Vanessa Bryant that photos of the remains of her late husband and daughter exist online.

"Mrs. Bryant's fear has been exacerbated by the fact that, despite knowing about the photos within days of the crash, Sheriff Villanueva took none of the steps that a reasonable supervisor (let alone a highly-trained professional investigator) would take to prevent dissemination of harmful photos ... it is impossible to rule out that the photos will surface and go viral online. This uncertainty has caused Mrs. Bryant severe stress and anguish," the lawsuit reads, per USA Today.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Congress seeks to block goods from China over forced labour

A bipartisan bill aimed at keeping goods out of the US that are made with the forced labour of detained ethnic minorities in China passed overwhelmingly on Tuesday in the House of Representatives, despite some concerns about the potential e...

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be released soon. The success of every Pirates of the Caribbean movie continued paving way for more sequels. The avid movie lovers are ardently waiting to get some latest updates on this imminent movie.The sc...

Soccer-Krasnodar, Salzburg edge closer to Champions League group stage

Krasnodar and Salzburg closed in on berths in the Champions League group stage after 2-1 wins in the first leg of the competitions playoff round while Slavia Prague were held to a 0-0 home draw by Danes Midtjylland on Tuesday. Russian side ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The United States surpassed the grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while a report said the health regulator is likely to announce higher standards for an emergency authorization of a coronavirus vaccine, lowering the chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020