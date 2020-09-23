Left Menu
Development News Edition

China trails US in development of sixth-generation aircraft: Report

America is leading the world in the sixth-generation fighter jets with the US Air Force saying it has flown a prototype – a milestone that is still years away for China, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday. The US has two fifth-generation fighters in service: the Lockheed Martin F-22 and F-35, both with stealth, supersonic cruise, super maneuverability and superior avionics.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 23-09-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 11:25 IST
China trails US in development of sixth-generation aircraft: Report
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China, which in recent years tried to catch up with the US in the design and production of new generation warplanes, is trailing the American air force in the development of the sixth-generation fighter jets by several years, according to a media report. America is leading the world in the sixth-generation fighter jets with the US Air Force saying it has flown a prototype – a milestone that is still years away for China, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.

The US has two fifth-generation fighters in service: the Lockheed Martin F-22 and F-35, both with stealth, supersonic cruise, super maneuverability and superior avionics. Though lagging behind in the development of aircraft engines, China has produced a variety of new generation fighter aircraft including the stealth fighter, J-20 which is officially stated to be the fourth-generation fighter jet.

The bulk of its advanced jets mostly comprise of Russia's Sukhoi aircraft, including Su-27, Su-30KK and Su-35S, besides J-15 which has been specifically developed to operate from the decks of the aircraft carriers being developed by it. China currently has one aircraft carrier, Liaoning, a refit of the Soviet-era ship which was commissioned in 2012 and the second indigenously developed carrier, Shandong, is undergoing sea trials while the third one is under construction.

The official media report says China plans to have six aircraft carriers. While focussing on the up-gradation of avionics, China's new generation aircraft mostly rely on Russian engines.

Also, China which helps its all-weather ally Pakistan to jointly produce JF-17 fighter jets, recently upgraded it with new Block-3 version. The upgraded JF-17 fighter jet featuring the technologies of China's stealth fighter J-20 made its maiden flight early this year in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

JF-17 Thunder, which was previously referred to as FC-1 Xiaolong, was previously a single-engine multi-role light fighter jointly produced by the two countries for several years with engines supplied by Russia. China's fifth-generation fighter project began in 1997, but it was not until 2011 that the Chengdu J-20 had its first flight, and 2017 when it entered the service.

Wang Haifeng, the chief designer of Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, which makes the J-20, confirmed earlier that China had started working on its next-generation fighter. "We have chosen and supplemented some technological features in line with various war scenarios," the Post quoted Wang as saying.

"I believe in 2035 or earlier you will see these efforts translated into powerful weapons to defend our airspace," he said. The features of the future jets are still unknown but Wang said the aircraft could involve the application of artificial intelligence, extreme stealth and omnidirectional detection.

He also mentioned laser weapons, self-adapting engines and hypersonic weapons as technologies that had the potential to change the future of warfare. Besides the US and China, Russia is at work on a sixth-generation combat plane, testing some of its technologies on the fifth-generation Su-57.

A model of the Franco-German Future Combat Air System by Dassault and Airbus was also on display at last year's Paris Air Show, with its maiden flight set for 2026. The British sixth-generation fighter Tempest by BAE reportedly had a wind tunnel test in August and is expected to be ready by 2035.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ron Howard to helm biopic of Chinese pianist Lang Lang

Filmmaker Ron Howard will be directing a biographical drama film about renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang. The film is based on the memoir Journey of a Thousand Miles by Lang and David Ritz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Howard, a two...

Australia's virus hotspot may speed up lifting curbs as cases fall

Australias coronavirus hot spot of Victoria is considering easing curbs sooner than previously flagged, the states premier said on Wednesday, as the two-week average of new infections in the city of Melbourne dropped below 30. Melbourne, Au...

In the name of the mother: Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition

Afghan woman, Laleh Osmany has been campaigning for years for a change to the age-old custom of officially identifying people by the names of their fathers, calling for mothers names to be included on identity cards.But her Where Is My Name...

Modi govt has 'destroyed' web of relationships with countries: Rahul

Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had destroyed the web of relationships that the Congress had built with countries over deca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020