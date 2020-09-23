Samsung launches Galaxy S20 FE for Galaxy fans; boasts 120Hz display; triple camera

Left Menu
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung today unveiled the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), a flagship smartphone that packs the select features of the Galaxy S20 series that Galaxy fans love the most.

Starting today, the Galaxy S20 FE (4G) and Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant are available for pre-order on Samsung.com and will go on sale through Samsung.com, carriers and online retailers in select markets on October 2.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is priced starting at USD 699. It comes in Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Orange and Cloud Red color options and three memory configurations- 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.

Galaxy S20 FE: Specs and features

Display

The Galaxy S20 FE sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate and comes with IP68 water and dust resistant rating. For authentication, you get an in-display fingerprint reader and Face Unlock.

Performance

The Galaxy S20 FE 4G model is equipped with Exynos 990 chipset while its 5G variant packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The phone is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast-charging and fast wireless charging.

The phone offers up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The S20 FE boots Android 10-based One UI 2.0 with a promise of three generations of Android OS upgrades.

Camera

The triple rear camera system on the phone includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degree FOV, A 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel AF and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP Telephoto lens with Space Zoom that includes 3x Optical Zoom, up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom and OIS.

For selfies, it offers a 32MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and tetra-binning technology.

Connectivity

Connectivity options onboard the Galaxy S20 FE include- 4G LTE, 5G (NSA), WiFi802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC / MST (optional), USB Type-C, and GPS.

