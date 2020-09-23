MI vs KKR scoreboard

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians Innings: Quinton de Kock c Naik b Shivam Mavi 1 Rohit c Cummins b Shivam Mavi 80 Suryakumar Yadav run out (Narine/Morgan) 47 Saurabh Tiwary c Cummins b Narine 21 Hardik Pandya hit wicket b Russell 18 Kieron Pollard not out 13 Krunal Pandya not out 1 Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-11)14 Total: (for 5 wickets in 20 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-98, 3-147, 4-177, 5-180 Bowling: Sandeep Warrier 3-0-34-0, Shivam Mavi 4-1-32-2, Pat Cummins 3-0-49-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-22 -1, Andre Russell 2-0-17 -1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-39-0.