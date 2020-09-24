Left Menu
MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

RAISE 2020 will be a global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and chart a course for using AI for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment in areas like Healthcare, Agriculture, Education and Smart Mobility, among other sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:25 IST
At the RAISE 2020 Summit, delegates and experts in research, policy and innovation on Artificial Intelligence will join from across the globe. Image Credit: Max Pixel

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog will organize a Mega Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAISE 2020- 'Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020,' from October 5-9, 2020. RAISE 2020 will be a global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and chart a course for using AI for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment in areas like Healthcare, Agriculture, Education and Smart Mobility, among other sectors.

At the RAISE 2020 Summit, delegates and experts in research, policy and innovation on Artificial Intelligence will join from across the globe. Keynote speeches and panel discussions will frame the summit, on cross-sector subjects like 'Leveraging AI for Pandemic Preparedness', 'The Impetus that Innovation Places on Digitisation', 'Inclusive AI', 'Partnerships for Successful Innovation' etc.

The RAISE 2020 Summit will also feature some of the most exciting startups working in Artificial Intelligence-related fields. Startups chosen through the AI Solution Challenge will showcase their solutions in the AI Startup Pitchfest scheduled on 6th Oct 2020. This is part of Government of India's continuing support to tech entrepreneurs and startups by providing exposure, recognition and guidance.

Speaking about the Summit, Shri. Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, "AI has emerged as a catalyst across industries and can play a transformative role in accelerating development. The Summit will explore in-depth, the role of AI in accelerating social empowerment. RAISE 2020 has tracks like AI for Health, Agriculture, Education, Skilling, Mobility, Fintech, Research, Inclusive AI, Future of Work, and Responsible AI, and the Summit will serve as a platform for the meeting of some of the best minds in the world on AI."

Home to the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, elite science and technology institutions like the IITs, robust and ubiquitous digital infrastructure, and millions of newly-minted STEM graduates every year, India is well-positioned to become a global leader in the development of artificial intelligence. Industry analysts predict that AI could add up to $957 billion to India's economy by 2035. In the spirit of SabkaSaathSabkaVikas, honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi plans to leverage AI for inclusive development, representing the country's 'AI for All' strategy. Directed by the Prime Minister's vision, India will soon stand out in the international community not just as a leader in the Artificial Intelligence field, but also as a model to show the world how to responsibly direct AI for social empowerment.

Talking about the Summit, Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said, "From agriculture to fin-tech and healthcare to infrastructure, artificial intelligence can be a truly transformative force. India is uniquely positioned to become the AI laboratory of the world and contribute to inclusive development and growth through empowerment. The Summit aims to help create a data-rich environment, which is a stepping stone to eventually transform lives globally."

RAISE 2020 (http://raise2020.indiaai.gov.in/) will facilitate an exchange of ideas to create mass awareness about the need to ethically develop and practice AI.

(With Inputs from PIB)

