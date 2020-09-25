Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentine lawmaker suspended for conduct in virtual session

As other legislators debated a bill, deputy Juan Emilio Ameri of the ruling Peronist party could be seen pulling down the shirt of his wife and kissing one of her breasts. House president Sergio Massa interrupted the session to report "a serious offence by a deputy".

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 25-09-2020 06:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 06:51 IST
Argentine lawmaker suspended for conduct in virtual session

An Argentine lawmaker was suspended on Thursday for inappropriate conduct with a woman during a virtual session of the Congress, when he appeared on camera touching his wife as she sat on his lap. During the broadcast of the virtual session of Argentina's Lower House, the images of legislators participating appeared in boxes in rows on the screen. As other legislators debated a bill, deputy Juan Emilio Ameri of the ruling Peronist party could be seen pulling down the shirt of his wife and kissing one of her breasts.

House president Sergio Massa interrupted the session to report "a serious offence by a deputy". "There was a situation that has nothing to do with the normal decorum and operation of this house," he said and called for the immediate suspension of Ameri and the creation of a five-member commission to expedite his expulsion. His removal from the legislature was immediately endorsed. Ameri, from Salta province, said he did not realise he was still connected.

"I am very ashamed, very bad," he told Con Vos de Buenos Aires radio. "It is not that I was having sex with my wife. It was a 10-second circumstance," he said. "She came out of the bathroom and I saw her. I told her let's see how it is because she'd had an implant put in a few days ago." Ameri said he was convinced that he did not have an internet connection but was reconnected automatically.

"We are going to listen to the explanations of the deputy, but we cannot admit that this type of behavior occurs in a body of representatives in a democracy," Massa said..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tuvalu Language Week theme call on Pacific people to be strong in face of COVID-19

The Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio says the 2020 Tuvalu Language Week theme of Fakatili Te Kiloga Fou which means Navigating the changing environment is a call on all Pacific peoples to be strong and resilient in the face ...

Argentine lawmaker suspended after lewd act during virtual session

An Argentine lawmaker was suspended on Thursday after being caught on a live camera caressing a woman before appearing to partially pull down her top during a virtual session of the countrys lower house of Congress. During a special meeting...

Northland’s indigenous tree canopy to benefit from 1BT funding

Northlands indigenous tree canopy is set to grow for the benefit of mana whenua and the wider community thanks to nearly 2 million in One Billion Trees funding, Forestry Minister Shane Jones announced today.Te Komanga Marae Trust has receiv...

Australian think tank finds 380 detention camps in Xinjiang

China appeared to be expanding its network of secret detention centres in Xinjiang, where Muslim minorities are targeted in a forced assimilation campaign, and more of the facilities resemble prisons, an Australian think tank has found. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020