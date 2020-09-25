LG, Hyundai unveil Concept Cabin with 77-inch OLED screen for EVs

LG Electronics (LG) has partnered with Hyundai Motor to unveil a concept cabin for personal electric vehicles (EVs) that will take the personalized in-car experience to the next level.

When luxury meets innovation...

The IONIQ Concept Cabin is equipped with a number of amenities such as a capsule coffee machine that makes and delivers the perfect cup of coffee, a compartment under the seat that dries and refreshes wet or stale shoes, a wardrobe manager that keeps clothes neat and wrinkle-free during the drive and a mini-refrigerator for keeping beverages chilled during hot summer commutes.

Image Credit: LG Electronics

Further, the cabin features a 77-inch flexible OLED display on the ceiling of the vehicle that can be split to allow both rear passengers to enjoy different content simultaneously. In addition, passengers can optimize viewing angles with intuitive hand gestures.

Luxury and cleanliness go hand in hand...

The IONIQ Concept Cabin not only offers luxury and comfort but also places great emphasis on cleanliness. Once the vehicle is empty, a sliding bar wipes the floor clean, picking up crumbs and wiping up spills.

Image Credit: LG Electronics

The overhead UV LED lights come to life simultaneously to disinfect the interior of the vehicle of all germs and other microorganisms.