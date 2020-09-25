Ring's new autonomous indoor security camera flies to give multiple viewpoints

Ring has unveiled a new indoor security camera that flies predetermined paths set by the user to provide multiple viewpoints throughout their home.

The Always Home Cam is an autonomously flying indoor camera that allows users to see what's happening throughout their homes in real-time. Ring says users can easily check in on their home for peace of mind like whether someone left a window open or forgot to turn the stove off.

"We wanted to create one camera that could give users the flexibility of every viewpoint they want around the home while delivering on our founding principles of privacy and security," said Ring founder Jamie Siminoff.

"We knew we had to invent a completely new type of device that was able to move freely throughout the home to give more viewpoint flexibility. To do this, we needed to bring together best-in-class hardware and software technologies to create something no one else had done before and build on a foundation of privacy while moving safely throughout the home," he said.

Users can set personalized paths, be it the kitchen, bedroom or living room to easily check on their home from a variety of viewpoints. When paired with the Ring Alarm security system, the camera can automatically fly a set path to see what's happening when an alarm is triggered. And, most importantly, users can easily stream 1080p video while the camera is in-flight via the Ring App.

"" width="750" height="480" />

Image Credit: Ring

On the privacy front, the Always Home Cam is physically blocked when docked and it records video only when it leaves the base and starts flying via one of the preset paths. The compact flying indoor security camera makes an audible sound when it is in motion and is recording.

The Ring Always Home Cam is priced at USD 249.99 and will be available via Ring.com and Amazon.com in 2021.