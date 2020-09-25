Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ring's new autonomous indoor security camera flies to give multiple viewpoints

Users can set personalized paths, be it the kitchen, bedroom or living room to easily check on their home from a variety of viewpoints. When paired with the Ring Alarm security system, the camera can automatically fly a set path to see what's happening when an alarm is triggered. And, most importantly, users can easily stream 1080p video while the camera is in-flight via the Ring App.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-09-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 11:32 IST
Ring's new autonomous indoor security camera flies to give multiple viewpoints
Image Credit: Ring

Ring has unveiled a new indoor security camera that flies predetermined paths set by the user to provide multiple viewpoints throughout their home.

The Always Home Cam is an autonomously flying indoor camera that allows users to see what's happening throughout their homes in real-time. Ring says users can easily check in on their home for peace of mind like whether someone left a window open or forgot to turn the stove off.

"We wanted to create one camera that could give users the flexibility of every viewpoint they want around the home while delivering on our founding principles of privacy and security," said Ring founder Jamie Siminoff.

"We knew we had to invent a completely new type of device that was able to move freely throughout the home to give more viewpoint flexibility. To do this, we needed to bring together best-in-class hardware and software technologies to create something no one else had done before and build on a foundation of privacy while moving safely throughout the home," he said.

Users can set personalized paths, be it the kitchen, bedroom or living room to easily check on their home from a variety of viewpoints. When paired with the Ring Alarm security system, the camera can automatically fly a set path to see what's happening when an alarm is triggered. And, most importantly, users can easily stream 1080p video while the camera is in-flight via the Ring App.

<a"" width="750" height="480" />

Image Credit: Ring

On the privacy front, the Always Home Cam is physically blocked when docked and it records video only when it leaves the base and starts flying via one of the preset paths. The compact flying indoor security camera makes an audible sound when it is in motion and is recording.

The Ring Always Home Cam is priced at USD 249.99 and will be available via Ring.com and Amazon.com in 2021.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Luna: Amazon's new cloud gaming service for Fire TV, PC, and Mac devices

Amazon has launched a new cloud gaming service called Luna. Built on Amazon Web Services AWS, the new service makes it easy to stream high-quality, immersive games directly from the cloud to the screens, without lengthy downloads or updates...

AIIMS doctor alleged Sushant's photos indicate death by strangulation, claims family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajputs family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed on Friday that a doctor, who is part of the AIIMS team, had told him long back that Rajputs photos were sent by the lawyer indicated that it was allegedly death by strangulation, not s...

Ice Cube to star in Universal's sci-fi film

Universal Pictures has roped in actor Ice Cube to headline its upcoming sci-fi feature. The untitled movie will be directed by Rich Lee from a script by Kenneth Golde, reported Deadline.Though the plot details are not yet known, the film is...

PM says farm bills to benefit small, marginal farmers most, attacks Oppn

Hitting out at the Opposition at its attack on his government over the farm bills issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that those who always lied to farmers are now shooting from their shoulders and misleading them for their o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020