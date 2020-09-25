Oppo Watch gets new ECG Edition

Earlier this year, Oppo unveiled its first smartwatch- the Oppo Watch and now it has got a new ECG Edition. The new edition with an electrocardiogram (ECG) feature can be used to detect and monitor signs of heart irregularities such as Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

The 46mm Oppo Watch ECG Edition carries a price tag of CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs. 27,000) and is currently available for purchase in China. As of this writing, there is no word on its international availability.

Oppo Watch ECG Edition: Specs and features

The Oppo Watch ECG Edition is pretty much similar to the other variants of the watch with the exception that it supports the ECG monitoring feature.

It sports a 1.9-inch AMOLED display with 402 x 476-pixels resolution and comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating. The watch features a Dual-Chip Endurance System that switches between Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC and an Apollo 3 chip depending upon the power usage mode. It offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

The Oppo Watch ECG Edition runs ColorOS Watch and packs a 430mAh battery that delivers 40-hour usage time on a single charge while it's use time reaches 21 days in Power Saver Mode. It also supports Watch VOOC Flash Charging that takes the watch's battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 75 minutes.

Health and fitness monitoring features include- 24-hour heart rate and sleep monitoring. The watch can monitor the menstrual cycle in females and a range of exercise scenarios such as cycling, swimming and Fat Burn Run.

Connectivity options include- e-SIM; 3G/4G LTE; WLAN 2.4G; BT4.2 / BLE and GPS/A-GPS/Beidou. The Oppo Watch ECG Edition is compatible with Android 6.0 and above.