Cabinet approves publication of PC4IR report in Government Gazette

The report makes proposals to reinvigorate the country’s industrialisation aspirations, and improve global and continental economic competitiveness to enhance inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:34 IST
The key drivers of the PC4IR Strategy include economic competitiveness, responding to service delivery challenges, human capacity investment and responding to COVID-19. Image Credit: Max Pixel

Cabinet has approved the publication of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (PC4IR) report in the Government Gazette.

The key drivers of the PC4IR Strategy include economic competitiveness, responding to service delivery challenges, human capacity investment and responding to COVID-19.

"This gives effect to the 2018 State of the Nation Address, which directed that a Digital Industrial Revolution Commission would respond to rapid technological advances and ensure the nation's prosperity," Cabinet said in a statement following its virtual meeting on Wednesday.

SASSA online service

Cabinet has also welcomed the launch of the online grant application portal by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), which enables applications to be lodged on https://services.sassa.gov.za.

Cabinet noted that the portal, which will initially be piloted on Child Support, Older Persons and Foster Child grants, will save potential beneficiaries transport costs and the inconvenience of standing in queues.

"Cabinet encourages new applicants to use the self-service, as it helps to eliminate the potential risk of contracting COVID-19 at overcrowded public places."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

