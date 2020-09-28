Zynga announces closure of FarmVille game on Facebook

The original FarmVille game on Facebook will shut down completely on December 31st after 11 years of an incredible run since its launch in 2009, the game developer Zynga announced recently in a post.

The closure is happening because Adobe is going to discontinue the distribution and update of Flash Player for all web browsers at the end of the year, and therefore Facebook will stop supporting Flash games on the platform completely after December 31st, 2020.

FarmVille will continue to be playable until December 31st, 2020 and more fun in-game activities will be announced soon to let players enjoy the remaining time. Notably, the game will not be accepting any in-app payments after November 17 and refunds will not be processed during this time.

However, players can continue playing the Farmville 2: Tropic Escape and wait for the upcoming worldwide launch of FarmVille 3 on mobile.

"Following an incredible 11 years since its initial launch back in 2009, we are officially announcing the closure of the original FarmVille game on Facebook. We're aware that many of you have been with us since the very beginning, helping to build an incredible global community of players over the years who've enjoyed this game just as much as we have. For that we say thank you," Zynga wrote in the post.

FarmVille lets players cultivate their farms by plowing, planting, harvesting crops and trees and raising livestock. It was the top game by daily active users on Facebook between August 2009 and December 2010.