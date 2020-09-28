Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's unmanned plateau helicopter makes maiden flight

China's first homemade unmanned helicopter focussing on high-altitude areas has successfully completed a maiden flight in a plateau region, its manufacturer said on Monday. The Sunday's test flight showed that the AR-500C can carry a payload of 80 kilograms and fly for more than five hours at an altitude of 4,411 metres, official daily Global Times reported.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:26 IST
China's unmanned plateau helicopter makes maiden flight
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's first homemade unmanned helicopter focussing on high-altitude areas has successfully completed a maiden flight in a plateau region, its manufacturer said on Monday. The AR-500C prototype completed its first plateau flight at the Daocheng Yading Airport, which is the world's highest civilian airport with an elevation of 4,411 metres, the state-owned Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC) said in a statement.

This flight broke the record for the elevation at which a domestically built unmanned helicopter took off and landed, it said. During the 15-minute flight, the drone completed a series of tests including climbing, hovering, rotating and other operations manoeuvres, before steadily landing, AVIC said.

This demonstrated the AR-500C's general ability to fly in all types of terrain, the company said. The maiden flight comes at a time when India and China are locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May this year. An AVIC statement in May said the AR-500C drone will be used in missions including reconnaissance and communication relay, with optional functions including electronic disruption, target indication, fire strikes, cargo delivery, and nuclear radiation and chemical contamination reconnaissance. The Sunday's test flight showed that the AR-500C can carry a payload of 80 kilograms and fly for more than five hours at an altitude of 4,411 metres, official daily Global Times reported.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mineral exploration starts at the Kolar Gold Fields

Bengaluru, Sep 28 PTI The Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited MECL started exploration of the Kolar Gold Fields KGF on Monday, said Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi. Happy to convey that exploratory drilling at Betrayaswa...

Kerala man sentenced to life term for joining ISIS

A court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a man who was convicted for intentionally and knowingly joining ISIS and later proceeding to Iraq to further the activities of the dreaded terror group. The Special NIA court also imposed ...

Bank stocks bounce off record low, helping Europe recover some lost ground

European stocks bounced back sharply on Monday as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in the banking sector that hit a record low last week and data gave signs of pick-up in the Chinese economy.The pan-European STOXX 600 index jumped 2....

RJD, Congress to declare seat-sharing for Bihar polls later this week

By Siddharth Sharma The RJD-Congress-Left alliance is holding final rounds of seat-sharing talks for Bihar assembly elections and an announcement is likely to be made later this week.Ahead of the announcement, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020