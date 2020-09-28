Left Menu
iPhone users will be able to stream, play Xbox games soon

Microsoft is about to release a new update to the Xbox App on iOS which will let the users stream and play Xbox One games on the iPhone.

28-09-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft is about to release a new update to the Xbox App on iOS which will let the users stream and play Xbox One games on the iPhone. According to Mashable, this obviously isn't the same as cloud gaming and is something that's only probably useful to owners of Xbox One consoles. The new feature which includes remote play will let the user stream Xbox games directly from his/her own console over WiFi or mobile internet.

To make use of this, users will have to log in to their Xbox accounts and make sure the console's got access to power. While making use of remote play, the console won't start with a sound or show that it's powered on with the light at the front. The new iOS update isn't available for all users yet though as Microsoft is only testing it with TestFlight members. But since the Android-counterpart of the application has been rolled out already, the application should soon be publicly available on iOS too.

As reported by Mashable, apart from letting the user stream Xbox games, the application also will also let them manage console space and delete games. The player can also download and share game clips from your gaming sessions via the application. (ANI)

