Nokia extends partnership with UK's BT on 5G RAN

Nokia today announced the extension of its partnership with BT on 5G Radio Access Network (RAN), making it the largest infrastructure partner of the British telecom company.

As part of the deal, Nokia will provide equipment and services at BT radio sites across the United Kingdom, helping the latter evolve its radio access network to 5G and supporting its commitments to the UK government around the use of High-Risk Vendors (HRVs) in UK network infrastructure, the Finnish company said in a press release.

Commenting on the partnership, Philip Jansen, CEO, BT Group, said, "Digital connectivity is critical to the UK's economic future, creating jobs and underpinning sustainable growth. With this next stage of our successful relationship with Nokia, we will continue to lead the rollout of fixed and mobile networks to deliver stand-out experiences for customers.

BT will utilize Nokia's AirScale Single RAN (S-RAN) portfolio including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and AirScale radio access products to build on its existing network leadership and deliver connectivity and capacity benefits to consumers at ultra-low latencies whilst reducing complexity and increasing cost efficiencies. Further, Nokia Software's ng-SDM and NetAct network management platform will support its 5G network evolution.

Apart from supporting the network evolution to 5G, Nokia will optimize the UK operator's 2G and 4G networks and work alongside BT on the development of the OpenRAN ecosystem. The Finnish telecom giant will also provide its Cell Site Gateway product, digital design and technical support services to BT.