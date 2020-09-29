Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia extends partnership with UK's BT on 5G RAN

BT will utilize Nokia's AirScale Single RAN (S-RAN) portfolio including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and AirScale radio access products to build on its existing network leadership and deliver connectivity and capacity benefits to consumers at ultra-low latencies whilst reducing complexity and increasing cost efficiencies. Further, Nokia Software's ng-SDM and NetAct network management platform will support BT's 5G network evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:35 IST
Nokia extends partnership with UK's BT on 5G RAN
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia today announced the extension of its partnership with BT on 5G Radio Access Network (RAN), making it the largest infrastructure partner of the British telecom company.

As part of the deal, Nokia will provide equipment and services at BT radio sites across the United Kingdom, helping the latter evolve its radio access network to 5G and supporting its commitments to the UK government around the use of High-Risk Vendors (HRVs) in UK network infrastructure, the Finnish company said in a press release.

Commenting on the partnership, Philip Jansen, CEO, BT Group, said, "Digital connectivity is critical to the UK's economic future, creating jobs and underpinning sustainable growth. With this next stage of our successful relationship with Nokia, we will continue to lead the rollout of fixed and mobile networks to deliver stand-out experiences for customers.

BT will utilize Nokia's AirScale Single RAN (S-RAN) portfolio including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and AirScale radio access products to build on its existing network leadership and deliver connectivity and capacity benefits to consumers at ultra-low latencies whilst reducing complexity and increasing cost efficiencies. Further, Nokia Software's ng-SDM and NetAct network management platform will support its 5G network evolution.

Apart from supporting the network evolution to 5G, Nokia will optimize the UK operator's 2G and 4G networks and work alongside BT on the development of the OpenRAN ecosystem. The Finnish telecom giant will also provide its Cell Site Gateway product, digital design and technical support services to BT.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's Amal movement "surprised" by Macron accusations

Lebanons Amal movement expressed surprise on Tuesday over accusations by French President Emmanuel Macron that the Shiite party triggered the collapse of talks to form a new government.Prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib quit on Saturday...

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats on Nov 3 and 7: EC

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats spread across 12 states will be held on November 3 and 7, the Election Commission said Tuesday, but did not announce at this stage by-elections to seven assembly constituencies in four others s...

Dr Meenaa Mahaajjan leads the way from self-transformation to self-reliance

New Delhi India, September 29 ANIDigpu Siddhi philanthropic Foundation, a charitable Non-Profit Organization led by Meenaa Mahaajjan is devoted towards creating a progressive society and prosperous nation. All social initiatives under the l...

Akshay Kumar announces wrap on Scotland shooting schedule of 'Bell Bottom'

By sharing an all-smiles picture with the films team, Megastar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday announced wrap on Glasgow shooting schedule for his upcoming spy-thriller Bell Bottom. The Good Newwz actor posted a picture on social media featuring hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020