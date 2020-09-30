Left Menu
Development News Edition

Space station air leak forces middle-of-night crew wakeup

In two weeks, two Russians and an American are scheduled to arrive at the space station, followed by crew of three Americans and a Japanese on SpaceX's second launch of astronauts, now targeted for Oct. 31. During a news conference Tuesday from Houston, NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins, the commander, announced that the SpaceX capsule would be called Resilience — to reflect how the world is coping with this year's challenges.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 30-09-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 00:51 IST
Space station air leak forces middle-of-night crew wakeup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A small air leak at the International Space Station finally has been traced to the Russian side, following a middle-of-the-night search by astronauts. NASA said Tuesday that the two Russians and one American on board were awakened late Monday to hurriedly seal hatches between compartments and search for the ongoing leak, which appeared to be getting worse. It was the third time in just over a month that the crew had to isolate themselves on the Russian side, in an attempt to find the growing leak.

It turns out instead of the leak getting bigger this time, a temporary temperature change caused the erroneous cabin air pressure reading, according to NASA. The leak was first spotted a year ago. NASA officials stress that the leak remains small and poses no danger. The astronauts will now use leak detectors to try to pinpoint the leak in Russia's main living and working compartment, called Zvezda, Russian for Star.

Space station deputy program manager Kenny Todd said the good news is that "instead of a bunch of haystacks, we're down to maybe one haystack." But he added: "It's still a needle we're looking for." NASA is sending up extra air supply tanks on its next space station delivery, scheduled for a Thursday departure from Virginia. As long as the leak does not worsen, Todd said, the space station should be fine through next spring. In two weeks, two Russians and an American are scheduled to arrive at the space station, followed by crew of three Americans and a Japanese on SpaceX's second launch of astronauts, now targeted for Oct. 31.

During a news conference Tuesday from Houston, NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins, the commander, announced that the SpaceX capsule would be called Resilience — to reflect how the world is coping with this year's challenges. "We hope that it brings a smile to your face and we hope that it provides something positive in your lives. Quite frankly, we hope that it's an inspiration," Hopkins said of the name and the mission.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

ADB to invest $15 million in Avaada Energy to scale up solar energy capacity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-The $4 trillion U.S. government relies on individual taxpayers

The U.S. governments over 4 trillion annual budget, the worlds largest, relies heavily on individual wage earners whose taxes and retirement benefits are deducted from every paycheck, leaning particularly on the top 20 of income earners.Cor...

Biden discloses tax returns before debate, prods Trump to release his

Hours before his first debate with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the...

COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

After preying heavily on the elderly in the spring, the coronavirus is increasingly infecting American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears fuelled by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other acti...

Huawei lawyers wrap up arguments in Canadian court, saying U.S. extradition case is 'ineffective'

Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou wrapped up their arguments in a Canada courtroom on Tuesday, calling the United States extradition request ineffective, and sought to add a new charge in their effort to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020