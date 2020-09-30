Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's military asks new government to continue strengthening of armed forces

Japan's military has asked Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's new government for its ninth straight annual budget increase, including funds to begin development of an advanced stealth fighter to counter new aircraft being deployed by China. The Ministry of Defence budget proposal released on Wednesday seeks a 3.3% climb in spending to a record 5.49 trillion yen ($52 billion) for the year starting April 1.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 12:42 IST
Japan's military asks new government to continue strengthening of armed forces
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japan's military has asked Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's new government for its ninth straight annual budget increase, including funds to begin the development of an advanced stealth fighter to counter new aircraft being deployed by China.

The Ministry of Defence budget proposal released on Wednesday seeks a 3.3% climb in spending to a record 5.49 trillion yen ($52 billion) for the year starting April 1. Finance ministry officials will review and possibly amend the request before passing it on to Suga's cabinet. If approved, the plan would continue a build-up pursued by Suga's predecessor Shinzo Abe, that has seen Japan buy planes, missiles, and aircraft carriers to give its Self Defence Forces greater range and potency as neighboring China expands its navy and air forces in East Asia.

The latest defense budget request also comes as Japanese policymakers debate whether to arm and train its military to strike distant land targets in China, North Korea, and other parts of Asia. Japan's new proposed jet fighter, the first in three decades, is expected to cost around $40 billion and be ready sometime in the 2030s. The latest budget request asks for $731 million for development and research.

Japan's leading defense company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is expected to be named as lead contractor next month. Several overseas companies are also vying to join the project as suppliers and partners, including Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp from the United States and BAE Systems Plc and Rolls Royce Holdings Plc from Britain.

Other proposed purchases include 66.6 billion yen for six Lockheed F-35 stealth fighters, two of which are short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) B variants that will operate off a converted helicopter carrier. The military also wants 99 billion yen to build two new compact warships that can operate with fewer sailors than conventional destroyers and ease pressure on a navy struggling to find recruits in an aging Japan.

It also wants to upgrade early warning radars and ballistic missile defenses and is asking for funds to be put aside for an as-yet undecided replacement for two planned Aegis Ashore radar stations that were canceled in June due to costs and concerns about the impact on residents.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks sapped by virus, U.S. election worries

European stocks slipped on Wednesday as surging coronavirus cases and a chaotic debate which underlined the risks from the U.S. presidential election sapped risk appetite at the end of a tumultuous month for financial markets.The pan-Europe...

UK looking at giving lawmakers a say on COVID-19 rules - minister

The British parliament could be given a say on new coronavirus rules, business minister Alok Sharma said, as the government faces growing anger over the restrictions.Colleagues are asking ... if there is some way, prior to decisions being m...

Godrej Security Solutions introduces Steri-on, India's first Plasma ion currency sterilizer

- The patented Plasma Ion Cluster technology to reduce the spread of pathogens during cash transactions in banks, retail, and other cash-heavy sectors MUMBAI, India, Sept. 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- Godrej Security Solutions GSS, the leading In...

Odisha reports 3,443 more COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

As many as 3,443 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in Odisha on September 29, taking the States coronavirus count to 2,19,119, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday. At present, there are a total ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020