Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hackers hit South African government fund for children and missing people

"The department confirms what appears to be an incident wherein unauthorised transactions may have been attempted on the Guardians fund at the Masters office Pietermartizburg," Crispin Phiri, spokesman for the Department of Justice Constitutional Development (DOJ) said. Two cyber crime experts, who have reviewed the matter, told Reuters the attack was orchestrated by DoppelPaymer ransomware - a malicious software - used by its namesake cybercriminal group.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:48 IST
Hackers hit South African government fund for children and missing people
Image Credit: Flickr

Hackers attacked a South Africa's justice department fund last week, the department said on Wednesday, but said it did not receive any ransom demands.

They targeted a fund containing a pool of money held by the courts in trust on behalf of minors, unborn heirs and missing or absent persons, it said. "The department confirms what appears to be an incident wherein unauthorised transactions may have been attempted on the Guardians fund at the Masters office Pietermartizburg," Crispin Phiri, spokesman for the Department of Justice Constitutional Development (DOJ) said.

Two cyber crime experts, who have reviewed the matter, told Reuters the attack was orchestrated by DoppelPaymer ransomware - a malicious software - used by its namesake cybercriminal group. The group targets enterprises and government departments with phishing emails, spam or fake downloads, encrypting the receivers data and then typically demanding a ransom not to post the confidential information online.

Phiri said the DOJ had not received any ransom demands. He made no comment on who might have been behind the attack other than to say it was being investigated. Reuters has reviewed screenshots of the DoppelPaymer "leak site" on the dark web listing two pdf files obtained from the judiciary website.

"The two files shown in the screenshot have been posted to their dark web 'leak site' as proof of the attack," said Brett Callow, a threat analyst at global cyber security firm Emsisoft. The cyber attack follows a massive data leak in August that saw the personal information and identity numbers of around 24 million South Africans and nearly 800,000 business from credit bureau Experian's database.

In 2019 hackers demanding ransom shut down the cyber network of Johannesburg City Council. "Even the most mature organisations are going to struggle to hold back the wave, so understaffed and under-funded government agencies will inevitably be targeted and compromised," said Charl van der Walt, head of security research at Orange Cyberdefense.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FarEye ties up FourPL for logistics solutions in Australia, New Zealand

Logistics software firm FarEye on Wednesday said it has formed a strategic partnership with Australian IT consulting company FourPL, which specialises in supply chain and procurement, for logistics solutions to the latters customers in Aust...

Home learning in Gaza hindered by blackouts and poverty

Routine blackouts and shaky internet service have made remote learning in the Gaza Strip a challenge for students during the coronavirus pandemic.With schools closed across the Palestinian enclave since a lockdown in August, hundreds of tho...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday all times GMT 1048 SVITOLINA SURVIVES ZARAZUA SCAREThird seed Elina Svitolina, who lifted the Strasbourg title on Saturday, was hande...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Vaccine hopesResults from an early safety study of Modernas coronavirus vaccine candidate in older adults showed that it produced virus-neutralizing antibodies at levels similar to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020