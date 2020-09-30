Google Pixel 5 images leaked hours ahead of official launch

Hours ahead of the official launch, hands-on images of the Google Pixel 5 have surfaced online, giving an early clear look at the design of the upcoming flagship.

The pictures come courtesy of a reliable tipster, Jon Prosser, who posted them to Twitter. The leaked images show the upcoming Pixel 5 in Just Black shade with a left-aligned punch-hole display, a square camera module comprising two lenses and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Google will launch Pixel 5 at the "Launch Night In" virtual event which is set to take place today at 11 am PT / 11.30 pm IST. The company is also expected to launch the Pixel 4a 5G, a new Chromecast and Nest Audio smart speaker at today's event.

Pixel 5: Specifications (rumored)

The Google Pixel 5 is said to come with a 6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the phone will have a dual rear camera module comprising a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 107-degrees field-of-view (FOV). Pixel 5 is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 18W Type-C fast-charging and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an 83-degree field-of-view. It will carry a price tag of EUR 629 for the 8GB+128GB storage model.

Last week, Prosser claimed that the Pixel 5 will be offered in Just Black and Subtle Sage (green) color options and will go on sale on October 15 with pre-bookings commencing on September 30.