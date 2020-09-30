Google Pixel 5 images leaked hours ahead of official launch
Google will launch Pixel 5 at the "Launch Night In" virtual event which is set to take place today at 11 am PT / 11.30 pm IST. The company is also expected to launch the Pixel 4a 5G, a new Chromecast and Nest Audio smart speaker at today's event.Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:54 IST
Hours ahead of the official launch, hands-on images of the Google Pixel 5 have surfaced online, giving an early clear look at the design of the upcoming flagship.
The pictures come courtesy of a reliable tipster, Jon Prosser, who posted them to Twitter. The leaked images show the upcoming Pixel 5 in Just Black shade with a left-aligned punch-hole display, a square camera module comprising two lenses and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Late night Pixel 5 leak, if you're up. 👋 pic.twitter.com/Jtegn7x4iH— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 30, 2020
Google will launch Pixel 5 at the "Launch Night In" virtual event which is set to take place today at 11 am PT / 11.30 pm IST. The company is also expected to launch the Pixel 4a 5G, a new Chromecast and Nest Audio smart speaker at today's event.
Pixel 5: Specifications (rumored)
The Google Pixel 5 is said to come with a 6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.
In terms of optics, the phone will have a dual rear camera module comprising a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 107-degrees field-of-view (FOV). Pixel 5 is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 18W Type-C fast-charging and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an 83-degree field-of-view. It will carry a price tag of EUR 629 for the 8GB+128GB storage model.
Last week, Prosser claimed that the Pixel 5 will be offered in Just Black and Subtle Sage (green) color options and will go on sale on October 15 with pre-bookings commencing on September 30.
Pixel 5 5G(Just Black & Subtle Sage)- Preorder: Sep 30- Launch: October 15They made an oopsie with the 4a 😂👇Pixel 4a 5G (Just Black)- Preorder: Sep 30- Launch: Nov 19Pixel 4a 5G (Clearly White)- Delayed to 2021 😂(Will most likely be canceled altogether) pic.twitter.com/Qh4L0TZ3Ry— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 25, 2020
- READ MORE ON:
- Pixel 5
- Pixel 4a 5G
- Launch Night In
- Pixel 5 images
ALSO READ
Google Drive outages reported across the US
Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator
Google releases Android 11 OTA update for Pixel phones in India
Google pulls Paytm app from Play Store
Google receives USD 25 mn tax break from Nevada to build facility