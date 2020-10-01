Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G go official: Specs, price and availability

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-10-2020 07:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 07:00 IST
Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G go official: Specs, price and availability

Google has finally launched the much-awaited Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones. Both the 5G-enabled phones run the latest Android 11 OS and are powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform.

As for the pricing and availability, Pixel 5 is available for pre-order in eight countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, Australia with availability starting from October 15. Pixel 5 is priced starting at USD699 and will be offered in Just Black and Sorta Sage color options.

The Pixel 4a 5G is priced starting at USD499 and will go on sale in Japan on October 15, followed by other markets in late November. Further, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G buyers will get Stadia and YouTube Premium trial for three months, 100 GB of storage with Google One for three months and Google Play Pass and Gold/Silver Status on Play Points.

Pixel 5: Specs and features

Pixel 5 boasts a 6-inch FHD+ flexible OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Under the hood, it packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor along with Adreno 620 GPU and Titan M Security Module. The processor is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Pixel 5 boots Android 11 and supports a minimum of 3 years of OS and security updates.

The phone is fuelled by a 4080 mAh battery that features Extreme Battery Saver mode for up to 48 additional hours of power. It supports 18W fast-charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Coming to the camera department, Pixel 5 houses a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 12.2MP primary lens with f/1.7 aperture and optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS+EIS) and a 16MP ultrawide lens with a 107-degree field of view. The rear camera supports up to 4k video shooting at 30fps/60fps and three new video stabilization modes - Locked, Active and Cinematic Pan.

Connectivity options onboard the phone are- 5G (sub-6), 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Google Cast, USB-Type C port and GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS. Pixel 5 features 3 microphones and stereo speakers.

Pixel 4a 5G

The Pixel 4a 5G boasts a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

In terms of performance, Pixel 4a 5G houses the same chipset as Pixel 5 but here it is paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB internal storage. The battery capacity is 3,885mAh with support for 18W fast charging.

The dual-camera setup includes a 12.2MP main lens that supports OIS+EIS and a 16MP ultrawide lens with 107-degree FOV. On the front, both the phones house an 8MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. Additionally, the rear cameras on Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G support Night Sight, Portrait Mode, Live HDR+, Super Res Zoom, Motion Auto Focus, Top Shot and many other features.

Connectivity options onboard the Pixel 4a 5G are the same as Pixel 5 except that it has a 3.5mm audio jack. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 2 microphones and stereo speakers.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Encouraged G20 members to enhance strategies to produce renewable energy: Suresh Prabhu

BJP MP Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday took part in the third G20 Sherpas virtual meeting and encouraged members to enhance strategies to produce renewable energy. We focussed on the need of renewable energy and encouraged G20 members to enhance...

Security tight in Hong Kong ahead of expected banned China national day protest

Security was tight in Hong Kong early on Thursday with police vans dotting the streets ahead of an expected China national day march by pro-democracy protesters, despite authorities banning the demonstration.Groups of officers in riot gear ...

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G go official: Specs, price and availability

Google has finally launched the much-awaited Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones. Both the 5G-enabled phones run the latest Android 11 OS and are powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform.As for the pricing and availability, Pixel 5 is...

American to furlough 19,000 as clock runs out on airlines

American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday after lawmakers and the White House failed to agree on a broad pandemic-relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines. CEO Doug Parker said Wednesday night t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020