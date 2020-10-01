Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G go official: Specs, price and availability

Google has finally launched the much-awaited Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones. Both the 5G-enabled phones run the latest Android 11 OS and are powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform.

As for the pricing and availability, Pixel 5 is available for pre-order in eight countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, Australia with availability starting from October 15. Pixel 5 is priced starting at USD699 and will be offered in Just Black and Sorta Sage color options.

The Pixel 4a 5G is priced starting at USD499 and will go on sale in Japan on October 15, followed by other markets in late November. Further, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G buyers will get Stadia and YouTube Premium trial for three months, 100 GB of storage with Google One for three months and Google Play Pass and Gold/Silver Status on Play Points.

Pixel 5: Specs and features

Pixel 5 boasts a 6-inch FHD+ flexible OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Under the hood, it packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor along with Adreno 620 GPU and Titan M Security Module. The processor is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Pixel 5 boots Android 11 and supports a minimum of 3 years of OS and security updates.

The phone is fuelled by a 4080 mAh battery that features Extreme Battery Saver mode for up to 48 additional hours of power. It supports 18W fast-charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Coming to the camera department, Pixel 5 houses a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 12.2MP primary lens with f/1.7 aperture and optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS+EIS) and a 16MP ultrawide lens with a 107-degree field of view. The rear camera supports up to 4k video shooting at 30fps/60fps and three new video stabilization modes - Locked, Active and Cinematic Pan.

Connectivity options onboard the phone are- 5G (sub-6), 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Google Cast, USB-Type C port and GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS. Pixel 5 features 3 microphones and stereo speakers.

Pixel 4a 5G

The Pixel 4a 5G boasts a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

In terms of performance, Pixel 4a 5G houses the same chipset as Pixel 5 but here it is paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB internal storage. The battery capacity is 3,885mAh with support for 18W fast charging.

The dual-camera setup includes a 12.2MP main lens that supports OIS+EIS and a 16MP ultrawide lens with 107-degree FOV. On the front, both the phones house an 8MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. Additionally, the rear cameras on Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G support Night Sight, Portrait Mode, Live HDR+, Super Res Zoom, Motion Auto Focus, Top Shot and many other features.

Connectivity options onboard the Pixel 4a 5G are the same as Pixel 5 except that it has a 3.5mm audio jack. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 2 microphones and stereo speakers.