Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Microsoft's email service Outlook is reportedly down on Thursday, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector and users of the service. Many users took to social media platform Twitter to complain about the 'outage'.

Is Microsoft Outlook / Office 365 down for anyone else in india? pic.twitter.com/P8udtibf1t — Prasanth S (@Itsmeprasanths) October 1, 2020

Testing it at Devdiscourse's offices in Sonipat, India, we can confirm problems in accessing Outlook.

Microsoft Outlook has said that they are aware of the issues and are actively investigating.

Thank you for flagging this with us, the engineering team is aware and is actively investigating. More information can be found in the admin center under EX223208. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Microsoft Outlook (@Outlook) October 1, 2020

It is not yet known how many users have been impacted, but outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed that at its peak more than 600 individuals reported issues with Outlook on Thursday.

Problems with Outlook come just a few days after a major outage of Microsoft's workplace applications. The earlier outage persisted for several hours on Monday night and caused an uproar on Twitter, with several users complaining that the outage meant they could miss their job interviews and deadlines for college assignments.

An update to Microsoft's services likely caused Monday's disruption and Microsoft had rolled back the update, according to Reuters.