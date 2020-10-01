Poco C3 confirmed to launch in India on October 6 via Flipkart

Poco C3 will arrive in India on October 6 as Poco's latest offering in the budget segment. Touted as the Game Changer, the upcoming smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the company confirmed in a video teaser on Thursday.

👀3️⃣, the next #GameChang3r from POCO is arriving on 6th October @ 12PM on @Flipkart.Know more: https://t.co/FgindDwGMo3👁️👁️👁️ RTs & we'll giveaway 1 #POCOC3 to a lucky winner. pic.twitter.com/Coec2qqd3o — POCO India #POCOC3 (@IndiaPOCO) October 1, 2020

Earlier this week, images of an alleged retail box of the Poco C3 surfaced online. The box mentioned the Matte Black color variant of the phone, M2006C3MI as the model number and few other details.

As per the leaked retail box images, the Poco C3 will carry an MRP of Rs 10,990 for the 4GB+64GB storage model.

Poco C3: Specifications (Expected)

Rumors suggest that Poco C3 could come as a rebranded Redmi 9C in India. If the rumors turn out to be true, then Poco C3 will carry the specifications and features of the Redmi 9C which was initially launched in Malaysia and then in European markets.

The Redmi 9C features a 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB internal storage.

It boasts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie snapper housed in a waterdrop notch.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W micro-USB charging. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.