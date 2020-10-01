Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook testing feature to show public group conversations on news feed

It added that the company has also "made changes to reduce harmful content and misinformation". To help more people find and connect with communities, the social media platform is going to start testing new ways for people to discover conversations in public groups on and off Facebook, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:47 IST
Facebook testing feature to show public group conversations on news feed

Facebook on Thursday said it will start testing a new feature to allow users discover conversations in 'public groups' on their news feed. The social media giant is also introducing new tools to help group administrators moderate posts in the groups more efficiently.

"More than 1.8 billion people use Groups every month, and there are tens of millions of active communities on Facebook where people come together to talk about their interests, learn new things, be entertained and make connections," Facebook said in a blogpost. It added that the company has also "made changes to reduce harmful content and misinformation".

To help more people find and connect with communities, the social media platform is going to start testing new ways for people to discover conversations in public groups on and off Facebook, it said. It added that users may see 'Related Discussions in News Feed' when someone posts a link or re-share a post on Facebook.

"This will let you dive deeper and see what other groups are saying about the same content," it said. In the Groups tab, users can see posts from public groups related to their interests as well as popular posts across public groups, recommended to them.

"You may start to see conversations from public groups more outside of the Facebook app, like when you're searching the web," the blog said. Facebook said users can then participate in the conversation without joining the group, as long as the community allows it.

"Admins still have control over their group settings, like who can post and comment without approval, and we'll show people the group rules before they post so community culture stays strong. The new Admin Assist feature also makes it easy to limit specific types of posts," it said. Facebook said when it starts to test this in the coming months, admins will have the option to include their groups in this new public groups experience.

"During the opt-in process, you'll be able to turn on post-approvals for your group, which will apply to everyone, including new members and non-members," it added. Noting that there are over 70 million people involved in building and running Facebook groups active in the past month, Facebook said its new tools will help administrators manage their groups more efficiently.

They can now decline posts with certain keywords or from people who haven't been in the group very long or whose posts have been reported in the past. They can also organise content by topic with hashtags and pin a topic to the top of the group to highlight it for everyone.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Scots lawmaker suspended after taking long train journey despite positive virus test

A lawmaker from Nicola Sturgeons ruling Scottish National Party SNP was suspended on Thursday after travelling home by train from London to Scotland despite having received a positive test result for COVID-19. Margaret Ferrier was told her ...

RBI approves appointment of CoD to run Dhanlaxmi Bank till appointment of CEO

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Thursday said that the RBI has approved a three-member interim committee of directors, headed by G Subramonia Iyer, to run the private sector bank after the shareholders voted out its MD and CEO Sunil Gurbaxani. The shareh...

Inequality seen as a root cause of West Africa's Sahel crisis

By Nellie Peyton DAKAR, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Unequal access to wealth is one of the main causes of worsening violence in West Africas Sahel, which has forced millions to flee their homes, conflict analysts said on Thursday.Whi...

COVID-19, Chinese actions, economic downturn accelerates India-US relationship: senior US official

Despite the daunting challenges like COVID-19, Chinese actions in the Indo-Pacific region and the global economic downturn, India and the US are finding ways to cooperate and collaborate and there is an acceleration in the breadth and depth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020