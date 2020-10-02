Left Menu
Honor Watch ES India launch set for Oct 8; to be available via Amazon

The Honor Watch ES has a 1.64-inch AMOLED HD color display with a 456 x 280-pixel resolution and multiple watch faces to choose from. The watch comes with a single side function button and a 2.5D glass cover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:32 IST
Image Credit: Honor

Honor today confirmed that the Watch ES will be launched in India on October 8. The smartwatch was unveiled at the IFA 2020 tech exhibition and is currently available for purchase in European markets.

The Honor Watch ES will be available for purchase in India via Amazon. The online marketplace has launched a dedicated microsite highlighting the key specifications and features of the upcoming smartwatch.

In Europe, the Honor Watch ES carries a price tag of EUR 99.9 (approx. Rs 8,600) and has three color options- Meteorite black, Coral pink, and Icelandic white.

Honor Watch ES: Specs and features

Under the hood, the smartwatch packs the DK3.5 + ST processor and 180 mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge. The watch supports magnetic fast-charging that delivers a 70 percent charge in 30 minutes.

The Honor Watch ES comes with TruSleep 2.0 technology for sleep monitoring, TruSeenTM 4.0 technology for 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for measuring the blood oxygen level and TruRelaxTM technology for stress management.

Furthermore, the smartwatch supports menstrual cycle tracking and offers 95 different workout modes including 10 professional and 85 customized training modes. Other features include Bluetooth connectivity, notifications for incoming calls and messages, remote smartphone music and camera control and weather updates.

