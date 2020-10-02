Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian journalist dies after setting herself on fire

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:18 IST
Russian journalist dies after setting herself on fire
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter

A Russian journalist died on Friday after setting herself on fire in front of the local branch of the interior ministry in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, a day after her apartment was searched by police, her news outlet said.

Prior to her self-immolation, Irina Slavina wrote on her Facebook page: "I ask you to blame the Russian Federation for my death." Slavina worked as editor-in-chief at Koza Press, a small local news outlet that advertised itself as having "no censorship, no orders 'from above'".

A day before her death, she wrote on Facebook that police officers and investigators had searched her apartment, writing that they were looking for "brochures, leaflets and accounts" from the Open Russia opposition group, which is financed by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. She said they seized notebooks, her laptop and other electronics, as well as her daughter's laptop and her husband's mobile phone.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it was opening a preliminary investigation after a woman self-immolated in Nizhny Novgorod, a city of 1.3 million located some 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow. It did not name Slavina in its statement. Members of Russia's opposition pointed to the pressure Slavina had been under from the authorities.

"Over the past years security officials have subjected her to endless persecution because of her opposition (activities)," opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov wrote on Instagram. "What a nightmare," Ilya Yashin, another Kremlin critic, wrote on Twitter. "All of these cases of police amusing themselves, these shows of men in masks - these are not games. The government is truly breaking people psychologically."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 278 cases, 2 deaths in Surat; 295 discharged

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Surat in Gujarat increased by 278 in the last 24 hours to reach 28,759, while two deaths took the toll to 944, an official said on Friday. The addition of 278 cases, comprising 177 within city lim...

Rugby-Lift for Tonga after new agreement reinstates World Rugby funding

Tonga earned a much-needed lifeline from World Rugby on Friday after its union TRU and the countrys government agreed on new arrangements with the world body which ensures it will continue to receive critical financial support. World Rugby ...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White Hou...

Athletics-Bekele ruled out of London Marathon with calf injury

Ethiopias Kenenisa Bekele, the second-fastest marathon runner in history, has withdrawn from Sundays London race with a calf injury which has put paid to his showdown with Kenyas world record holder Eliud Kipchoge. Bekele said he picked up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020