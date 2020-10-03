Left Menu
iPhone 13 series, iPhone SE 3 key specs leaked

Young claimed that Apple will also launch an iPhone SE 3, but consumers will have to wait for it until spring 2022. It is said to boast a 6.1-inch LCD display and dual camera setup similar to the iPhone 11.

Apple is yet to announce the launch date for this year's flagship iPhone 12 series and rumors and leaks surrounding the next year's iPhone 13 series have already started flowing in.

The new leak comes courtesy of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) Founder and CEO Ross Young who suggests that the iPhone 13 series will have four models- 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch Pro Max and all will have touch-integrated OLED displays.

Further, Young claims that Chinese electronics giant BOE will join LG Display (LGD) in supplying panels for the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro. On the other hand, Samsung Display (SDC) will supply panels for the top-end model i.e. iPhone 13 Pro Max as well as the iPhone 13 mini.

"Most important development on the iPhone 13 models from my perspective will be ProMotion with variable refresh rates through LTPO adoption on the Pro models," Young further added.

The iPhone 13 lineup will come with a fingerprint sensor and sub-6 GHz 5G connectivity with the top two models supporting both sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will house 1.7-micrometer dual rear cameras, same as the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will feature a 1.9-micrometer triple camera system with a time-of-flight (TOF) sensor.

iPhone SE 3

Young claimed that Apple will also launch an iPhone SE 3, but consumers will have to wait for it until spring 2022. It is said to boast a 6.1-inch LCD display and dual camera setup similar to the iPhone 11.

The iPhone SE 3 will also support sub-6 GHz 5G connectivity but it will not feature a fingerprint sensor.

