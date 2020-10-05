Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRDO successfully tests supersonic missile-assisted torpedo release system

The DRDO on Monday successfully tested a system of supersonic missile-assisted release of lightweight anti-submarine torpedo called SMART from the Wheeler island in Odisha, said the Defence Ministry. "Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) has been successfully flight tested today Oct 5, 2020 at 1145 hrs from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha," the ministry noted. The test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:10 IST
DRDO successfully tests supersonic missile-assisted torpedo release system

The DRDO on Monday successfully tested a system of supersonic missile-assisted release of lightweight anti-submarine torpedo called SMART from the Wheeler island in Odisha, said the Defence Ministry. In a statement, the ministry said SMART is for anti-submarine warfare operations "far beyond the torpedo range". "Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) has been successfully flight tested today Oct 5, 2020 at 1145 hrs from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha," the ministry noted.

The test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). All the mission objectives, including missile flight upto the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, release of torpedo and deployment of velocity reduction mechanism (VRM) were met perfectly during the test, it mentioned.

"The tracking stations (Radars, Electro Optical Systems) along the coast and the telemetry stations, including down range ships monitored all the events," it stated. This launch and demonstration of SMART is significant in establishing anti-submarine warfare capabilities, it said.

SMART is a missile assisted release of a lightweight anti-submarine torpedo system, it stated. "The @DRDO_India has successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo, SMART. This will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter.

"I congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for this significant achievement," he stated..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Inputs about medical panel's report on Sushant's death should be obtained from CBI: AIIMS

The AIIMS on Monday said the medical board has submitted its report on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI and any input regarding it should be obtained from the central probe agency. The medical board has ruled out murder in...

3 held in connection with Assam trucker's killing in Nagaland

Three persons, including the cadre of a Naga outfit, were arrested in connection with the killing of a trucker from Assam in Nagalands Dimapur last month, police said on Monday. The arrests were made on October 2 by the Special Investigatio...

China says U.S. TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules

China said at a World Trade Organization meeting that restrictions by the United States on Chinese mobile applications TikTok and WeChat are in violation of the bodys rules, a trade official said. The Trump administration has ordered downlo...

People of Bihar don't want Nitish back as CM; state needs BJP-led govt: Chirag Paswan

Anti-incumbency against Chief Minister Nitish Kumars 15-year-old rule in Bihar is stronger that what Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD regime faced in 2005, LJP president Chirag Paswan said on Monday, asserting that he walked out of the ruling alli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020