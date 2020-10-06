Galaxy S20 FE with Exynos 990 SoC lands in India; pre-booking starts from Oct 9

Samsung on Tuesday launched its newest S20 series smartphone, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), in India. The company has launched only the 4G variant of the phone featuring the Exynos 990 chipset and not the 5G model that packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform.

The premium device is priced at Rs 49,999 and will be offered in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White color options. Pre-booking for the Galaxy S20 FE will commence on October 9 via Samsung.com and leading retail stores.

On pre-booking the Galaxy S20 FE, consumers can avail special benefits worth Rs 8000, including Samsung e-store benefits worth Rs 4,000 and Upgrade Bonus of Rs 3,000 or cashback up to Rs 4,000 through HDFC Bank cards.

Galaxy S20 FE: Specifications (4G model)

The Galaxy S20 FE is powered by 7nm Exynos 990 processor along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with up to 1TB microSD card support. It packs a 4,500mAh all-day battery that supports 25W Super-Fast charging and features wireless power share and wireless fast charging.

It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with IP68 dust and water-resistant rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The triple rear camera setup features a 12MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degree FOV, A 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel AF and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP Telephoto lens with Space Zoom that includes 3x Optical Zoom, up to 30x Super-Resolution Zoom and OIS. For selfies, you get a 32MP shooter.

The Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 with a promise of three generations of Android OS upgrades.