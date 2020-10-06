Left Menu
Development News Edition

Galaxy S20 FE with Exynos 990 SoC lands in India; pre-booking starts from Oct 9

On pre-booking the Galaxy S20 FE, consumers can avail special benefits worth Rs 8000, including Samsung e-store benefits worth Rs 4,000 and Upgrade Bonus of Rs 3,000 or cashback up to Rs 4,000 through HDFC Bank cards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:59 IST
Galaxy S20 FE with Exynos 990 SoC lands in India; pre-booking starts from Oct 9
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung on Tuesday launched its newest S20 series smartphone, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), in India. The company has launched only the 4G variant of the phone featuring the Exynos 990 chipset and not the 5G model that packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform.

The premium device is priced at Rs 49,999 and will be offered in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White color options. Pre-booking for the Galaxy S20 FE will commence on October 9 via Samsung.com and leading retail stores.

On pre-booking the Galaxy S20 FE, consumers can avail special benefits worth Rs 8000, including Samsung e-store benefits worth Rs 4,000 and Upgrade Bonus of Rs 3,000 or cashback up to Rs 4,000 through HDFC Bank cards.

Galaxy S20 FE: Specifications (4G model)

The Galaxy S20 FE is powered by 7nm Exynos 990 processor along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with up to 1TB microSD card support. It packs a 4,500mAh all-day battery that supports 25W Super-Fast charging and features wireless power share and wireless fast charging.

It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with IP68 dust and water-resistant rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The triple rear camera setup features a 12MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degree FOV, A 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel AF and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP Telephoto lens with Space Zoom that includes 3x Optical Zoom, up to 30x Super-Resolution Zoom and OIS. For selfies, you get a 32MP shooter.

The Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 with a promise of three generations of Android OS upgrades.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Maldives ex-vice president jailed again for money laundering

The former vice president of the Maldives has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to money laundering and embezzlement under orders from the former president. The Criminal Court on Monday night also fined Ahmed Adee...

Trump's doctor leans on health privacy law to duck questions

President Donald Trumps doctor leaned on a federal health privacy law Monday to duck certain questions about the presidents treatment for COVID-19, while readily sharing other details of his patients condition. But a leading expert on the H...

Australia tips into record budget deficit as govt cuts tax, boosts jobs support

Australia pledged billions in tax cuts and measures to boost jobs on Tuesday to help pull the economy out of its historic COVID-19 slump in a budget that tips the country into its deepest deficit on record. Prime Minister Scott Morrisons co...

Saina, Kashyap pull out of Denmark Open

Star Indian badminton couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap on Tuesday pulled out of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, which will restart the international calendar at Odense from October 13. The BWF World Tour was shut down follow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020