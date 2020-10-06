Instagram introduces new features to prevent bullying and harassment

Left Menu
Further, Instagram is expanding the comment warning feature that notifies people when their comments may be considered offensive before they post it. It now includes an additional warning when people repeatedly attempt to post potentially offensive comments.

06-10-2020
Marking its 10th birthday, Instagram today introduced some new features to prevent bullying and harassment, improve equity and make the platform safe for all the users.

The new anti-bullying feature automatically hides comments similar to others that have been reported and to see the hidden comment, users can tap the "View Hidden Comments" option. Further, Instagram is expanding the comment warning feature that notifies people when their comments may be considered offensive before they post it. It now includes an additional warning when people repeatedly attempt to post potentially offensive comments.

Instagram says it has witnessed a meaningful decrease in negative interactions in both comments and captions in less than a year since the launch of the warnings feature.

"Bullying is a challenge many face, especially young people who are already dealing with additional pressures brought on by COVID-19. While the world has certainly changed this year, our commitment to leading the industry in the fight against online bullying remains a priority," the Facebook-owned platform wrote in a blog post.

Furthermore, Instagram has announced the global expansion of its Shopping service across IGTV, allowing users to shop products right on IGTV videos.

Instagram said it will introduce some major changes such as tabs for Reels and shopping and big improvements to messaging in the coming months. The platform promises more ways for creators to make a living and for small businesses to sell their products.

"To keep pace with what's next, we have to adapt, too. Through all these changes, our community will remain the heart of Instagram, and we'll stay focused on keeping people safe and building new features that fight bullying, improve equity, address fairness, and help people feel supported," said Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram.

