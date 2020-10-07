Left Menu
Realme 7i prices leaked; base model starts at Rs 11,999

Updated: 07-10-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 11:58 IST
Realme is gearing up to launch several products including a new 7-series phone, dubbed the Realme 7i, in India today. Hours ahead of the official launch, the pricing details of the upcoming phone have surfaced online.

According to leaker Himanshu (@byhimanshu), the Realme 7i will be offered in two memory configurations- a 4GB+64GB model priced at Rs 11,999 and a 4GB+128GB storage variant priced at Rs 12,999. The phone is tipped to have two color variants- Fusion Green and Fusion Blue

Further, the leaker claims that the Realme 7 Pro Special Edition which is set to be launched at today's event will carry the same price tag as Realme 7i.

Realme 7i: Specifications

To recall, the Realme 7i made its debut in Indonesia last month. It boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor and is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

The quad-camera setup at the back includes a 64-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel B&W lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the punch-hole houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.1 aperture.

For connectivity, the Realme 7i supports 4G LTE; WiFi 802ac; Bluetooth 5.0; GPS / AGPS; USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headset jack. The phone boots RealmeUI based on Android 10.

