Skoda DigiLab partners Lumos Labs, Microsoft for blockchain solutions

Skoda Auto DigiLab has partnered with innovation management firm Lumos Labs and Microsoft to identify blockchain solutions in manufacturing, a release said on Thursday. Skoda's DigiLab, which is a division of Skoda Auto Volkswagen, is an idea workshop for advancing the development of connectivity and mobility services.

The DigiLab aims to use its development expertise and knowledge in digitisation to identify the problem statements for the startups to work on innovative blockchain-based solutions, Skoda Auto DigiLab said in the release. Skoda Auto DigiLab India has partnered with Lumos Labs as the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the discrete manufacturing track of the Microsoft Century Program, an enterprise blockchain startup programme to evangelise, curate and unearth 100 best enterprise-ready blockchain solutions for industry-specific use cases, it added.

"As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the onset of blockchain technology will be a defining transformation in the development and manufacturing of the next generation of cars. Through the Century Program, the DigiLab will foster this ecosystem of innovation among startups and identify implementable solutions in the space of digital tools and mobility platforms," Pranav Kulkarni, CIO, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd said. According to the company, the programme intends to identify and solve real-time business challenges and blockchain use cases faced across seven industry verticals - media and entertainment, oil and natural gas, trade finance, healthcare, public sector, discrete manufacturing and telecom sector, using blockchain technologies.

"Signing in Skoda Auto DigiLab India as our first OEM partner for the discrete manufacturing track is the first of our many small wins in collaborating with like-minded, innovation-driven enterprises and we look forward to joining hands with more partners," Lumos Labs CEO Raghu Mohan said.