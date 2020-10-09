Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. vice presidential debate audience jumps from 2016

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's debate with Democratic challenger Kamala Harris attracted a bigger television audience than a similar pre-election debate in 2016, according to early Nielsen ratings data released on Thursday. For the Pence-Harris matchup, Fox News Channel led all networks, with 11.3 million viewers. The Nielsen numbers included people watching at home and at such venues as bars and restaurants.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 00:20 IST
U.S. vice presidential debate audience jumps from 2016
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@KamalaHarris)

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's debate with Democratic challenger Kamala Harris attracted a bigger television audience than a similar pre-election debate in 2016, according to early Nielsen ratings data released on Thursday. About 50.5 million people watched the Wednesday night face-off across seven broadcast and cable networks, the data showed. The number is expected to rise later on Thursday when additional networks are added to the tally.

The audience figures so far mark a 17% increase from the 37 million who tuned in when Pence debated Democrat Tim Kaine in 2016. Vice presidential debates typically draw smaller audiences than presidential clashes. President Donald Trump's Sept. 29 debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden pulled in 73 million viewers, making it the second-biggest event on U.S. television this year, after the Super Bowl.

The TV viewing record for a vice presidential debate was set in 2008, when Biden debated Republican Sarah Palin. That telecast drew 69.9 million viewers. For the Pence-Harris matchup, Fox News Channel led all networks, with 11.3 million viewers.

The Nielsen numbers included people watching at home and at such venues as bars and restaurants. It also included some digital viewership through televisions connected to the internet. The figures do not capture the full extent of online viewing, which has grown in popularity as traditional TV audiences decline. The debate was streamed live on Twitter, YouTube, network websites and other digital platforms.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Romania suspends flights from high-risk coronavirus countries

Romanian authorities said on Thursday they will suspend flights to and from high-risk countries to stem a sharp rise in new coronavirus infections. The number of infections in Romania rose by a record 3,130 in the past 24 hours, and the gov...

Mixed Martial Arts-Bellator brings MMA into mainstream with BBC deal, Paris figth card

Mixed martial arts promotion Bellator is continuing its efforts to bring the sport into the mainstream at the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday with the first major card in France since the sport was legalised and a streaming deal with the B...

Changes in H1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

The changes to the US H-1B foreign workers visa will help attract the best and the brightest minds from across the world, a top US official said on Thursday. The new interim final rules published on Thursday by the Department of Homeland Se...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas

A look at the key facts and records of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece before their French Open semi-final on Friday prefix number denotes seeding1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC Age 33ATP ranking 1 Highest 1 Grand Slam titles 17 Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020