Pixel 4a lands in India; first sale on Oct 16 via Flipkart: Price, launch offers

After months of wait, the Google Pixel 4a has finally arrived in India. The phone comes with an OLED display, 12MP rear camera, an octa-core processor and fast-charging capability.

The Pixel 4a will go on sale in India on October 16 via Flipkart. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs 29,999 (6GB+128GB) during the Big Billion Days sale event and thereafter the device will cost you Rs 31,999.

Pixel 4a: Specs and features

The Pixel 4a sports a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR support. For quick authentication, you get a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor and the Titan M security module for on-device security paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is equipped with a 3140mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging.

For photography, Pixel 4a houses an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera with Optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) and support for 4k video shooting at 30fps.

Connectivity options onboard the device are- WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0+LE, NFC, Google Cast, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Pixel 4a boots Android 10 with support for a minimum of three years of OS and security updates.