Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded Friday in Oslo

The deadline for nominations was February 1, which means that those on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 — which was only declared a pandemic in March — appear unlikely contenders. Along with enormous prestige, the prize comes with a 10-milion krona (USD 1.1 million) cash award and a gold medal to be handed out at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel's death.

PTI | Oslo | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:06 IST
Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded Friday in Oslo

The winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday at 11 am (0900 GMT) in Oslo, with no shortage of causes or candidates on this year's list. While the Norwegian Nobel Committee maintains absolute secrecy about whom it favors for arguably the world's most prestigious prize, that has never stopped speculation ahead of the announcement.

Guesses — and bets — this year have focused on Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, recovering from a nerve agent attack he blames on Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the World Health Organisation for its role in addressing the coronavirus pandemic. Even US President Donald Trump seems to believe he deserves the prize, though one of the few predictions that pundits feel comfortable making is that he'll be disappointed.

There are 318 candidates — 211 individuals and 107 organisations. Nominations can be made by a select group, including national lawmakers, heads of state and certain international institutions. The deadline for nominations was February 1, which means that those on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 — which was only declared a pandemic in March — appear unlikely contenders.

Along with enormous prestige, the prize comes with a 10-milion krona (USD 1.1 million) cash award and a gold medal to be handed out at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel's death. This year's ceremony will be scaled down due to the pandemic. On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus. Tuesday's prize for physics honoured breakthroughs in understanding the mysteries of cosmic black holes, and the chemistry prize on Wednesday went to scientists behind a powerful gene-editing tool. The literature prize was awarded to American poet Louise Glück on Thursday for her “candid and uncompromising” work.

Still to come next week is the prize for outstanding work in the field of economics..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

RBI holds interest rates, sees economy contracting 9.5% in FY21

The Reserve Bank of India RBI left key interest rates unchanged on Friday but signalled more easing ahead to support an economy that it sees contracting 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee, with thre...

FACTBOX-Rugby-New Zealand v Australia

Factbox on Saturdays Rugby Championship test between New Zealand and South Africa When Oct. 11, 4 p.m. 0300 GMTWhere Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington capacity 34,500 Referee Paul Williams New ZealandAssistant referees Ben OKeeffe New...

Suárez says he spent days in tears amid rift with Barcelona

Striker Luis Surez said his former club Barcelona treated him so unfairly that he spent days in tears before his departure to Atltico Madrid. In another sign he can still deliver to his teams, Surez scored Uruguays first goal from the spot ...

Judo in Japan: Getting unwanted scrutiny for abuse, violence

Japan is the home of judo, and the 19th-century martial art is sure to get more attention at home than any other sport at next years Tokyo Olympics. But its also drawing unwanted scrutiny over widespread allegations of violence, and accompa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020