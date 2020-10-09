India's Dev Javia qualifies for Junior French Open singles main draw

India's Dev Javia has qualified for the boys' singles main draw of the Junior French Open after winning both his qualifying league matches here. The 18-year-old from Vadodara beat Emiliano Aguilera Guerrero of Mexico 6-2 3-6 10-8 in the final group match to make it to the junior singles main draw.

Javia had earlier beaten Brazil's Nicolas Marcondes Zanellato 0-6 6-1 10-4 in his first group match held at the Roland-Garros. His coach Shrimal Bhatt, who had accompanied Javia to Paris, was extremely satisfied with his ward's performance. Javia had earlier won the qualifying tournament of the 'Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series by OPPO' which was held in New Delhi in February 2020. Javia is now the second Indian player to qualify for the Roland Garros Junior Singles in Paris. In 2017, Abhimanyu Vannemreddy had become the first Indian to win the Junior wild card series and qualify for the Roland-Garros Junior Singles Draw. For the seventh year running, the qualifying rounds took place in three different countries -- India (New Delhi), Brazil (Brasilia), and, for the first time, in Mexico (with qualifying stages in Guadalajara and Monterrey and the final round in Mexico City).