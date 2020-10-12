Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI, Telangana govt launch 'Applied AI Research Centre'

The research centre in Hyderabad -- INAI -- will act as a catalyst to accelerate India's leadership in AI by driving innovation and entrepreneurship, creating national assets such as curated data sets, computing infrastructure, tools and frameworks with the aim to attract global talent for high impact research towards social sector development, the statement said. This collaborative effort by Intel has been catalysed by the Telangana government and is anchored at IIIT-H.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:40 IST
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI, Telangana govt launch 'Applied AI Research Centre'

Tech giant Intel on Monday said it has partnered with IIIT-Hyderabad, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Telangana government to set up a new 'Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Centre' that will focus on leveraging AI to solve challenges in key sectors like healthcare and smart mobility. Through collaboration with industry, academia and government, the centre aims to drive high impact applied research, create population scale data sets, advance AI, develop technology through IP generation and foster entrepreneurship, a statement said.

The Applied AI Research Centre was launched during the opening of all.ai 2020 Virtual Summit and AI For Youth Symposium. The research centre in Hyderabad -- INAI -- will act as a catalyst to accelerate India's leadership in AI by driving innovation and entrepreneurship, creating national assets such as curated data sets, computing infrastructure, tools and frameworks with the aim to attract global talent for high impact research towards social sector development, the statement said.

This collaborative effort by Intel has been catalysed by the Telangana government and is anchored at IIIT-H. PHFI is the founding healthcare partner in this initiative. "As India continues its transformation, adoption of technology-led innovations becomes important to solve the country's societal challenges in the critical areas of healthcare, smart mobility and the future of work," Intel Corporation Country Head, Intel India and Vice President, Data Platforms Group, Nivruti Rai said.

The need of the hour is for industry, government, academia and the public to work together to support development of technology with thoughtful consideration of its application in an ethical and inclusive manner, she added. The centre will leverage the broader computing strengths and academic expertise of IIIT-H, the technology leadership and architecture strength of Intel, the public health expertise of PHFI, as well as expertise from other domain and technology players to drive targeted outcomes in technology innovation, entrepreneurship development, job creation and international collaboration, she said.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . LGD11 UP-COURT-HATHRAS-FAMILY Hathras victims family appears before high court Lucknow Family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after allegedly being raped...

Itel forays into smart TV segment, eyes up to 8 pc market share in a year

Smart devices maker Itel on Monday announced its foray into smart LED TV segment in India and said it aims to capture 6-8 per cent market share in a year. The Transsion India Group firm launched six new televisions across different screen s...

English pub, night club group plans legal action over any new shutdowns

A group of English pub and night club owners plans to mount a legal challenge if the British government announces that hospitality and entertainment venues in northern England need to shut down to tackle the spread of COVID-19.Prime Ministe...

French PM issues warning amid spike in cases

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has warned that France could impose further restrictions as the coronavirus is spreading rapidly and the situation in hospitals is deteriorating in the country. Speaking on French news broadcaster France In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020