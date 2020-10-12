Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme 7 latest update brings September 2020 security patch, bug fixes

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:08 IST
Realme 7 latest update brings September 2020 security patch, bug fixes
Image Credit:

Realme 7 has started receiving October 2020 update via OTA. The update arrives with firmware version RMX2151PU_11_A.59 and brings the September 2020 security patch along with several optimizations and bug fixes including the screen flicker issue while customizing the icons in Dark mode and in some other scenarios.

Announcing the roll-out on its official forum, Realme said that it will have a staged rollout and the update will roll out broadly in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

Here's the full changelog for the latest OTA update for the Realme 7:

Security

  • Updated Android security patch: September 2020

Camera

  • Fixed the probabilistic dark image issue of the Ultra-wide camera in HDR mode
  • Optimized the image noise of the main camera in HDR mode
  • Optimized the image and preview clarity of third-party applications
  • Optimized the image sharpness
  • Optimized the image clarity of the Portrait mode

Charging

  • Optimized the charging algorithm

System

  • Added Soloop
  • Updated the Processor name display to Helio G95 in About phone
  • Fixed the probabilistic screen flicker issue in some scenarios

Bluetooth

  • Fixed the volume increase of the Bluetooth Car Kit when disconnected and connected again
  • Fixed the automatic screen lock when clicking the expand icon of the Bluetooth toggle in the control center

Launcher

  • Fixed the probabilistic screen flicker when customizing the icons in Dark mode

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

CM Jagan trying to kill 'baby capital' of Andhra Pradesh, says Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh lambasted YSRCP government for hatching conspiracies to kill baby capital of Andhra Pradesh. Despite the audacious and humiliating comments by YSRCP ministers and leaders, people of the region have...

Delhi records worst air quality since February; wind direction shift may bring relief

Delhi recorded its worst air quality since February on Monday as the concentration of fine particulate matters PM2.5 and PM10 increased to their highest recorded levels this season. However, the Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monito...

Providing LTC benefits, festival advance to employees mere announcements, fraud with people: Cong

The Congress on Monday said the governments measures of providing LTC benefits and a festival advance to its employees are mere announcements and a fraud with people to make headlines that would not help boost demand in the economy. Address...

Now You See Me 3 is likely to return with previous villains, what more we know

Will Now You See Me 3 ever happen The future of third movie is obvious due to a vital announcement made by the Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in favour of it. Read further to get the latest updates on it.Now You See Me 3 is going to be quite ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020