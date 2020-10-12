Realme 7 latest update brings September 2020 security patch, bug fixes

Realme 7 has started receiving October 2020 update via OTA. The update arrives with firmware version RMX2151PU_11_A.59 and brings the September 2020 security patch along with several optimizations and bug fixes including the screen flicker issue while customizing the icons in Dark mode and in some other scenarios.

Announcing the roll-out on its official forum, Realme said that it will have a staged rollout and the update will roll out broadly in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

Here's the full changelog for the latest OTA update for the Realme 7:

Security

Updated Android security patch: September 2020

Camera

Fixed the probabilistic dark image issue of the Ultra-wide camera in HDR mode

Optimized the image noise of the main camera in HDR mode

Optimized the image and preview clarity of third-party applications

Optimized the image sharpness

Optimized the image clarity of the Portrait mode

Charging

Optimized the charging algorithm

System

Added Soloop

Updated the Processor name display to Helio G95 in About phone

Fixed the probabilistic screen flicker issue in some scenarios

Bluetooth

Fixed the volume increase of the Bluetooth Car Kit when disconnected and connected again

Fixed the automatic screen lock when clicking the expand icon of the Bluetooth toggle in the control center

Launcher