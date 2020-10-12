Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung unlocks 90 fps on Galaxy Tab S7 for Fortnite players

Tech giant Samsung Electronics on Monday announced that Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ owners will be able to level up their Fortnite gameplay experience from October 13.

ANI | Ridgefield | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:23 IST
Samsung unlocks 90 fps on Galaxy Tab S7 for Fortnite players
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Samsung Electronics on Monday announced that Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ owners will be able to level up their Fortnite gameplay experience from October 13. The 90 frames per second (fps) update will provide Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ Fortnite players their smoothest mobile gaming performance yet.

"To start playing Fortnite at 90 fps, Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ owners simply have to update their Fortnite app or download and install it through the Samsung Galaxy Store*, the only mobile app store in the U.S. where users can download and enjoy the current season of Fortnite," the tech giant said in an official statement. With incredible screens, next-gen processors, and long-lasting battery life, the Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ offer unparalleled mobile gaming experiences for the users. (ANI)

Also Read: U.S. judge rules Apple could bar Epic Games's 'Fortnite' from App Store

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus risks shadow Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings

The risk of COVID-19 hung over Mondays opening of Amy Coney Barretts U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease as well as the judges seven chil...

After months of vitriol, Bollywood producers begin pushback against two TV channels with lawsuit     

In an unprecedented show of unity, major Bollywood producers, including the three Khans, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar, on Monday approached the Delhi High Court against two TV channels and their editors for allegedly defaming the industry w...

CM Jagan trying to kill 'baby capital' of Andhra Pradesh, says Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh lambasted YSRCP government for hatching conspiracies to kill baby capital of Andhra Pradesh. Despite the audacious and humiliating comments by YSRCP ministers and leaders, people of the region have...

Delhi records worst air quality since February; wind direction shift may bring relief

Delhi recorded its worst air quality since February on Monday as the concentration of fine particulate matters PM2.5 and PM10 increased to their highest recorded levels this season. However, the Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monito...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020