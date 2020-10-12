Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook to remove content that denies or distorts the Holocaust

Facebook has announced it would remove all content that "denies or distorts the Holocaust."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 22:11 IST
Facebook to remove content that denies or distorts the Holocaust
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Facebook has announced it would remove all content that "denies or distorts the Holocaust." This expansion of its hate speech policies is a response to 'the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people', said the company.

According to The Verge, Facebook has previously faced strong criticism for letting Holocaust denial content spread freely on its platform. Later this year, the company will direct anyone searching on its platform for terms related to this topic to 'credible information' supplied by third-party sources, reported The Verge.

"Enforcement of these policies cannot happen overnight. There is a range of content that can violate these policies, and it will take some time to train our reviewers and systems on enforcement," said Monika Bickert, Facebook's Vice President of content policy, in a blog post. Earlier this year, Facebook had said it would ban anti-Semitic stereotypes that depict Jewish people as "running the world or its major institutions." But a report a week later by a UK counter-extremism group, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), found that the company's algorithm 'actively promotes' Holocaust denial content.

Removing content that denies or distorts the Holocaust may seem like an obvious decision for a company that is frequently accused of enabling hate speech. But in the past, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, has presented the company's tolerance of Holocaust denial as an example of its commitment to principles of free speech, stated The Verge. In a recent Facebook post, Zuckerberg said his thinking on the matter had 'evolved,' in part in response to a climate of 'rising anti-Semitism.'

"I have struggled with the tension between standing for free expression and the harm caused by minimising or denying the horror of the Holocaust," said Zuckerberg. "My own thinking has evolved as I have seen data showing an increase in anti-Semitic violence, as have our wider policies on hate speech. Drawing the right lines between what is and isn't acceptable speech isn't straightforward, but with the current state of the world, I believe this is the right balance." The Holocaust was the state-sponsored killing of six million Jewish men, women, and children by the Nazis in Germany under Adolf Hitler during World War II. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Tribal rights activist Fr Stan Swamy's arrest unfortunate: CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday termed as unfortunate the arrest of tribal rights activist and Jesuit priest Fr Stan Swamy for his alleged involvement in inciting a mob to violence in Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1, ...

IPL 13: AB de Villiers is a special batsman, says Finch

Royal Challengers Bangalore rode on a brilliant 100-run partnership between skipper Virat Kohli and talisman AB de Villiers to finish on 1942 in their 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. But the p...

Raj Cabinet mulls over ways and means to negate Centre’s farm law in state

The Rajasthan government on Monday examined various possible ways to negate the effects of the three recent central farm laws in the state. The government mulled over the ways and means to shield the state farmers from the effects of the ce...

Facebook's Libra must not start until properly regulated -G7 draft

Financial leaders of the worlds seven biggest economies will say on Tuesday that they oppose the launch of Facebooks Libra stablecoin until it is properly regulated, a draft G7 statement showed. The draft, prepared for a meeting of finance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020