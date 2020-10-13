Left Menu
OxygenOS 10.3.6 update rolling out to OnePlus 6 and 6T

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:11 IST
OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.6 update for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. The new over-the-air (OTA) update brings September 2020 security patch along with general bug fixes.

The official changelog includes:

System

  • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.09

The latest update is being rolled out in batches which means the OTA will be received by a limited number of users and it will have a broader rollout in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs, OnePlus said in a post on its community forums.

If you haven't received the update yet, you can check it manually by heading over to Settings > System > System Updates.

As for the device specifications, the OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display with 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor along with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

The OnePlus 6 houses a 16 + 20MP dual-camera at the back and a 16MP selfie snapper on the front. The phone is fuelled by a 3300 mAh battery.

The OnePlus 6T sports a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display and is fuelled by a 3700mAh battery. Rest, it carries the same specs as the OnePlus 6 except that it offers an additional 10GB RAM option.

