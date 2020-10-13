OxygenOS 10.3.6 update rolling out to OnePlus 6 and 6T

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.6 update for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. The new over-the-air (OTA) update brings September 2020 security patch along with general bug fixes.

The official changelog includes:

System

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.09

The latest update is being rolled out in batches which means the OTA will be received by a limited number of users and it will have a broader rollout in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs, OnePlus said in a post on its community forums.

If you haven't received the update yet, you can check it manually by heading over to Settings > System > System Updates.

As for the device specifications, the OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display with 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor along with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

The OnePlus 6 houses a 16 + 20MP dual-camera at the back and a 16MP selfie snapper on the front. The phone is fuelled by a 3300 mAh battery.

The OnePlus 6T sports a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display and is fuelled by a 3700mAh battery. Rest, it carries the same specs as the OnePlus 6 except that it offers an additional 10GB RAM option.