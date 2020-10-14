Left Menu
Vendekin & GoKhana collaborate to enhance digital cafeteria convenience by introducing smart touch-free vending machines at offices, tech-parks, apartment complexes and more

PUNE, India, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance digital convenience to office food courts, GoKhana collaborates with Vendekin Technologies by introducing smart vending machines for snacks, meals & coffee vending to reduce multiple touchpoints of an employee.

PUNE, India, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance digital convenience to office food courts, GoKhana collaborates with Vendekin Technologies by introducing smart vending machines for snacks, meals & coffee vending to reduce multiple touchpoints of an employee. GoKhana is solving the problem faced by working professionals visiting office food-courts. They often have to spend time waiting in line to place an order, and then wait even more for the order to be ready for pick-up. The GoKhana digital experience puts the ordering experience seamlessly into the employees' hands - place orders from the easy-to-use app and collect the order only when they receive the notification.

Keeping future trends in sight, GoKhana is partnering with Vendekin to enhance GoKhana's digital offerings to office food courts. Introducing vending machines powered with Vendekin's touch-free vending technology, and integrated with GoKhana's contactless ordering solution is a win-win for clients at major offices across India. Simply scan the QR on the vending machine and choose your meal / snack / drink with the ease of digital payments. You can enjoy your food / drink with minimal contact points.

"The need for touchless, unmanned snacking and food kiosks/machines at office cafeterias will become more pronounced as the economy opens up and people start going back to work. We are excited about this partnership that will enable seamless access to touchless, unmanned vending machines for employees for all GoKhana digitally enabled cafeterias." - Aroon Khatter, Founder/CEO Vendekin Technologies. "Continuous innovation is one of the core principles at GoKhana. And we are excited to find a partner in Vendekin that shares our drive for innovation. The touchless vending solution is a meeting of strengths for GoKhana & Vendekin, and we are looking forward to serving our clients better as their employees start returning to the campuses" - Ankur Marda, Co-Founder/CEO GoKhana GoKhana and Vendekin will shortly be expanding this partnership to tech-parks and apartment complexes as well.

About Vendekin Technologies: Vendekin was founded in 2016 by Aroon Khatter. The start-up offers a digital aggregator platform that enables a smart, digital vending 'VCommerce' ecosystem. Vendekin is the pioneer in this space with its patented technology. The 'VCommerce' platform enables multiple options for touch-free digital payments for consumers, an end to end AI/ML based platform to manage the supply chain for its vending operator partners and an intuitive analytical dashboard for FMCG/CPG brands to understand and connect with their consumers better.

The 'VCommerce' platform is activated and enabled for existing, legacy vending machines through a plug and play retrofittable device or is factory integrated into new machines/kiosks at the time of manufacture. The startup is backed by various industry stalwarts and is present in 6 countries.

About Gokhana: Founded in 2018 by Ankur Marda, Ashish Marballi, and Hitesh Sarda, GoKhana wants to change the way India eats out. GoKhana is helping food-courts and restaurants in India to provide more engaging customer experiences to their customers, while increasing revenues and reducing costs at the same time. The startup does this by fully digitizing the customer experience in restaurants / food-courts, and by linking this digital experience seamlessly with food service operations.

In keeping with the goal of becoming India's first food related superapp, other GoKhana verticals include co-working spaces, tech-parks, malls, and apartment complexes. GoKhana was selected into the first cohort of the TurboStart startup accelerator, and operates in 7 cities across India.

