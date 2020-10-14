Left Menu
Brexit talks at impasse on three key issues, EU diplomat says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:44 IST
Talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom to reach a deal on their future relationship are still snagged on the three key issues of fishing, level playing field and governance of their agreement, an EU official said on Wednesday.

"We want to be reassured on these three topics ... we see no movement on the other side of the Channel," the official said, referring to Britain, adding that an agreement on dispute settlement mechanisms was critical to be able to trust London.

(Writing by John Chalmers)

