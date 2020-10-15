Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro with Intelligent Adaptive Sync Display land in India

Left Menu
Xiaomi's flagship Mi 10T series has landed in India. The series comprising Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro comes with an industry-first Intelligent Adaptive Sync Display technology, Snapdragon 865 processor, quad-camera system and 33W fast-charging technology.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T will be offered in Lunar Silver and Cosmic Black color options and two memory configurations- 6GB+ 128GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 35,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. On the other hand, the Mi 10T Pro will be available in a single 8GB+ 128GB memory configuration priced at Rs 39,999.

During the Big Billion days sale event, buyers will get up to Rs 3,000 bank cashback, an additional discount of up to Rs 2,000 on exchange and up to 12 months No-Cost EMI. Starting today the Mi 10T series is available for pre-order via Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, Mi Stores, Mi Studio and offline retail partner stores.

Mi 10T Series: Specifications

Design and display

The Mi 10T Series comes with an Aluminum Alloy frame and a glass body with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Both Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro a 6.67-inch FHD+ TrueColor DotDisplay with a peak brightness of 650nits. The Intelligent AdaptiveSync Display optimizes the refresh rate (30Hz-144Hz) depending on the content being viewed.

Performance

Under the hood, the series packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset that integrates the X55 Modem-RF System for lightning-fast 5G connectivity and Adreno 650 GPU. The processor is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 2 days in normal usage and supports 33W fast-charging technology.

Optics

Both phones house a 20-megapixel selfie-snapper with Night mode and HDR. The triple camera system on the Mi 10T Pro includes a 108MP main lens powered by a Samsung HMX sensor with OIS and up to 30x digital zoom while the Mi 10T is equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor that supports up to 10x digital zoom. The primary cameras on both the phones are assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 123 FOV and a 5MP macro camera.

The rear camera on Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro supports six Long Exposure Modes, Photo filters, AI Skyscaping 3.0, Photo Clones, Video Clones, 8K video shooting, Dual Video recording with front and rear cameras simultaneously, Time-lapse videos, Timed burst and many other features.

