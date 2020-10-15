Left Menu
Development News Edition

DoT urges space department, defence to vacate spectrum for 5G services

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has urged the space department and defence ministry to vacate airwaves in the medium and high range spectrum bands for rolling out 5G services, according to sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:06 IST
DoT urges space department, defence to vacate spectrum for 5G services
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has urged the space department and defence ministry to vacate airwaves in the medium and high range spectrum bands for rolling out 5G services, according to sources. The issue was discussed in a meeting of a committee formed under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to resolve spectrum related issues, they added. Differences among the DoT, Department of Space (DoS) and the defence ministry have led to delay in rollout of 5G services in the country

The government had set a target to launch 5G services by 2020 but sources said the auction of spectrum can be held only in early 2021 if the issues are resolved in time. The DoT has requested the defence ministry to vacate 100 megahertz (Mhz) of spectrum in the frequency band of 3300-3400 Mhz and use frequencies in the 3000-3100 Mhz band. It has urged the DoS to vacate spectrum in the frequency band of 3600-3700 Mhz, the sources said. "The DoT is now looking for 400 Mhz of contiguous spectrum in the medium band which can be efficiently utilised by telecom operators to meet standard broadband speed for 5G services," a government source told PTI. E-mailed queries sent to the DoT, DoS and the defence ministry in this regard did not elicit an immediate response. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has given price recommendation only on spectrum in the 3300-3600 Mhz band for the next round of auction based on reference sought by the DoT. Trai has recommended a price of Rs 492 crore per megahertz for spectrum in the 3300-3600 Mhz band. Telecom operators interested in buying radiowaves for 5G services will have to shell out a minimum of Rs 9,840 crore on pan-India basis to buy spectrum in the 3,300-3,600 Mhz band as Trai has suggested that it "should be put to auction in the block size of 20 MHz". According to technical experts, a telecom operator will need at least 80-100 Mhz of spectrum in the 3300-3600 Mhz band to achieve 5G standard. Bharti Airtel has said it will not bid for this spectrum at the Trai-recommended price as companies will need to shell out about Rs 50,000 crore to acquire decent quantity of frequencies in this band. "The scope of the committee under the cabinet secretary has now been expanded to discuss all spectrum bands including V-band that can be used for mobile services and their prices," another source said. The first meeting of the committee was held on Monday and the second on Wednesday to fast track 5G deployment. The DoT has also requested the space department to leave its claim on high frequency band of 26 Ghz to make available at least 3000 Mhz of spectrum for 5G services as has been decided by International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which sets global benchmarks for wireless services, at the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) 2019. The DoS, however, has raised concerns over possible interference of 5G signals in data collection by satellites for weather forecast which is crucial in the wake of climate change. The DoT had earlier accepted the demand of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to keep the 26 Ghz band, in which the 5G ecosystem has been developed, primarily for satellite services. The DoT had presented a proposal before WRC in line with the ISRO's demand but the same was rejected by the ITU. "DoT has now proposed that the decision of WRC should be implemented in India which will also be in line with the global ecosystem," the source added.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Alexander Zverev reaches quarterfinals at Cologne Indoors

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the quarterfinals of the Cologne Indoors by beating Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-1 Thursday. Zverev was playing indoors for the first time this year after a mixed record on indoor hard courts in 2019. He ...

Refugee women in Africa say domestic violence rose during pandemic

More than 70 of displaced and refugee women in Africa have seen a rise in domestic violence in their communities during the coronavirus pandemic, a survey published on Thursday found.More than half the 850 women interviewed in 15 African n...

Ten accused in Kerala gold smuggling case granted bail by NIA court

In a set back to the National Investigation Agency NIA, a court here on Thursday granted conditional bail to ten accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, observing that there was no prima facie material to show that they had any links wit...

Cybercrime money-launders busted by European police, FBI

European and American officials said Thursday that they have arrested 20 people in several countries for allegedly belonging to an international ring that laundered millions of euros stolen by cybercriminals through malware schemes. The int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020