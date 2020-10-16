(Update: device named Micromax IN 1A) Micromax announces comeback in India; teases new 'In' phone launch

Left Menu
In a special message, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma said that the company lost the turf to Chinese players and what happened at the Indo-China border was terrible. The border standoff and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self- reliant India) have motivated the homegrown company to make a comeback and do something for India.

Indian smartphone maker Micromax is all set to make a comeback in the home market with a new 'In' series smartphone, the company announced in a video teaser on Friday.

In a special message, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma said that the company lost the turf to Chinese players and what happened at the Indo-China border was terrible. The border standoff and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self- reliant India) have motivated the homegrown company to make a comeback and do something for India.

Update: Micromax IN 1A will be one of the upcoming devices in the series that the company has teased in today's video. The information comes courtesy of tipster Abhishek Yadav who also shared the phone's Geekbench screenshot. As seen in the listing, the Micromax IN 1A will be powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and will run on Android 10.

Taking about the Indian smartphone market landscape, before the arrival of Chinese smartphone companies like Xiaomi and Oppo, to name a few in India, the then smartphone market was dominated by South Korea's Samsung and local companies including Micromax, Karbonn, and Lava.

Fig: Market share of the top five smartphone brands in Q2 2014 in India (Source: IDC)

Xiaomi, currently India's no.1 smartphone brand, forayed into the Indian market in July 2014 while Oppo entered in early 2014. Within two years of their entry into the market, Xiaomi and Oppo made it among the top five with market shares of 10.7 percent and 8.6 percent respectively, outsmarting homegrown companies including Micromax and Karbonn.

